Annette “Noose” Anderson Edmonds, 52, Glasgow, passed away Friday, December 29, 2017, at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. A native of Glasgow, she was a daughter of the late Rudolph and Rosie Bailey Depp. She was a homemaker and a member of Hopewell Baptist Church.

Survivors include three children: Jeremy Depp (Aneesha), Natasha Pruitt (Shane), and Dylan Anderson (Constance); three grandchildren: Alaya Depp, Jordynn Pruitt, and Jacobi Bush; one sister: Linda Depp; three brothers: Rudolph Depp, James Depp, and William Depp; several nieces, nephews, and other family members.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Oddfellows Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.