Annette St. Charles, 98, of Glasgow passed away Saturday, April 8, 2017 at her home. Annette was born June 21, 1918 in Cincinnati, OH to Anthony and Augusta Navarra St. Charles.

She lived in Glasgow since early childhood. She was a graduate of Glasgow High School where she was a member of the high school orchestra. Her smile and congenial manner was known to many generations of Glasgow residents through her association with St. Charles Market and her membership at St. Helen’s Catholic Church. She also owned and operated St. Charles Kitchen and was active in Glasgow real estate developments. Annette was a UK and Notre Dame fan and loved pets, especially her Boston Terriers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by all of her siblings: 5 brothers – Joe, Charley, Tommy, Micheal, and Frank St. Charles, 2 sisters – Madeline Spradling and Elizabeth Bess Clark, and her nephew Thomas Clark.

Survivors include her nephew Frank Kelley St. Charles (Janet) of Winston-Salem, NC; 5 nieces Madeline Hale (Jim), Tommie Birge (Jerry), Nancy St. Charles all of Glasgow, Leigh Blair (Tom) of Bowling Green, Mary Magdalene Boniol (John) of Portland, TN; Susan Clark (widow of Thomas), and her lifelong family friend Anita Adams.

Several great-nieces and nephews survive: Kathy Murray (Maxie), Jeremy Birge (Jenny), Adam Birge, Micheal Hale (Shani), Lori Pullum (Patrick), Sherry Moore (Steve), Sarah Hiser (Jeff), Susan St. Charles, Catherine Olympia (Anthony), Leigh-Anne St. Charles-O’Brien (Michael), Paul Boniol, Jane Boniol, Fran Henslee, Heather Souza, Maggie Owens (Mike), Jennifer Blair, Andrew Blair, Maria Nedvidek (Dan), Robert Clark, Christopher Clark, Katie Slick, Caroline Schimer, Dawn Logsdon (David); her God children Maddie and Kaden Murray, as well as a multitude of great-great nieces and nephews which she delighted in. Many others were a part of her “extended family” including Judy Richey Lessenberry, Lee Bidwell, her co-workers and caregivers, the staff at Amedisys Home Health, and the friends developed throughout her long tenure in Glasgow.

A Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, April 12th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2pm until 8pm and Wednesday morning until services. A Rosary service will be Tuesday evening at 7:30.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to BRAWA or Community Medical Care.