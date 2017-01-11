Mrs. Annie Kirkpatrick, 92, of Glasgow, KY, died on January 9, 2017 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow, KY.

Mrs. Kirkpatrick was a native of Metcalfe County, KY and the daughter of the late William and Nancy (Travis) Herriford. She was a member of Randolph Baptist Church in Randolph, KY.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Pearline Hayes and Edith Carey and one brother, William Herriford.

She is survived by a brother Hershell Herriford of Louisville, KY and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at Randolph Baptist Church in Randolph, KY. Burial will follow in the Randolph Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 – 7 pm on Friday, January 13, 2017 at Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home.