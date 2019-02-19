on 02/19/2019 |

Annie Mae Travis Shirley, 80, Glasgow, formerly of Summer Shade, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Signature Health Care Glasgow. Born September 3, 1938 in Summer Shade, she was a daughter of the late Carl and Christine Buckner Travis. She was the wife of Leanis Shirley, who survives, for 59 years. She was a homemaker, worked in the Summer Shade Elementary cafeteria and a member of the Oak Grove Baptist Church.

Survivors include two daughters, Shilvenna (Jim) Leskanich, Fairfax, VA and Regina Carol Shirley, Bowling Green; two sons, Vanzila (Sharon) Shirley, Bowling Green and Lanza (Jennifer) Shirley, Bardstown, KY; 8 grandchildren, Ana Marie Leskanich, Somya (Joseph) Moore, Dylan Shirley, Zander Yates, Arianna Shirley, Janiyah and Taniyah Sanders and Austin Workman; and one great grandchild Joseph Elijah Moore.

She was preceded in death besides her parents by two sisters, Velma Huffman and Mable Greene.

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 4:00-8:00 P.M. at McMurtrey Funeral Home and burial will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Oak Grove Baptist Church or Summer Shade Missionary Baptist Church.