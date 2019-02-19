Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ANNIE MAE TRAVIS SHIRLEY

on 02/19/2019 |

Annie Mae Travis Shirley, 80, Glasgow, formerly of Summer Shade, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Signature Health Care Glasgow. Born September 3, 1938 in Summer Shade, she was a daughter of the late Carl and Christine Buckner Travis. She was the wife of Leanis Shirley, who survives, for 59 years. She was a homemaker, worked in the Summer Shade Elementary cafeteria and a member of the Oak Grove Baptist Church.

Survivors include two daughters, Shilvenna (Jim) Leskanich, Fairfax, VA and Regina Carol Shirley, Bowling Green; two sons, Vanzila (Sharon) Shirley, Bowling Green and Lanza (Jennifer) Shirley, Bardstown, KY; 8 grandchildren, Ana Marie Leskanich, Somya (Joseph) Moore, Dylan Shirley, Zander Yates, Arianna Shirley, Janiyah and Taniyah Sanders and Austin Workman; and one great grandchild Joseph Elijah Moore.

She was preceded in death besides her parents by two sisters, Velma Huffman and Mable Greene.

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 20,  2019, 4:00-8:00 P.M. at McMurtrey Funeral Home and burial will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Oak Grove Baptist Church or Summer Shade Missionary Baptist Church.

 

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ANNIE MAE TRAVIS SHIRLEY”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

LARRY MORRISON

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Areal Flood Watch

Issued:
2:52 PM CST on February 19, 2019
Expires:
6:00 AM CST on February 21, 2019
Mostly Cloudy
Currently
37°
Mostly Cloudy
Rain
Tuesday 02/19 100%
High 38° / Low 36°
Rain
Thunderstorm
Wednesday 02/20 100%
High 57° / Low 36°
Thunderstorm
Mostly Cloudy
Thursday 02/21 20%
High 52° / Low 40°
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.