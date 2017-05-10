Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ANNIE PEDIGO “LUDDY” PENNINGTON

on 10/05/2017 |

Anna Pedigo ”Luddy” Pennington, born July 12, 1942, went to be with the Lord on October 4, 2017.  She was a member of the Rolling Hills Baptist Church; a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents Della McCluskey Pedigo and Charles Pedigo.; her loving husband Virgil Pennington; and two daughters, Elizabeth Garrett and Karen Whitlow Sims.

She is survived by four daughters: Della Vaughn (Luther), Gina Abney Oaks, Jennifer (Becky) Pennington Hobart, and Melissa Pennington Sturgeon, all of Glasgow; five grandchildren: Caleb Vaughn (Shauna) of Bowling Green, Blake Hobart, Chandler Smith, Trinity Smith, and Dalton Lee Ennis of Glasgow; four great-grandchildren: Alexis Broady Vaughn, Hadlieagh Houchens, Aaliyah Vaughn, and Jordan Wynn; several nieces, nephews, and a loving friend Lisa Gardner.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.  In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to help with funeral expenses.

 

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ANNIE PEDIGO “LUDDY” PENNINGTON”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

WILMA LANDRUM

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
66°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 10/05 10%
High 84° / Low 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Friday 10/06 10%
High 85° / Low 64°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Saturday 10/07 40%
High 83° / Low 69°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.