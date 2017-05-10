ANNIE PEDIGO “LUDDY” PENNINGTON

on 10/05/2017 |

Anna Pedigo ”Luddy” Pennington, born July 12, 1942, went to be with the Lord on October 4, 2017. She was a member of the Rolling Hills Baptist Church; a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents Della McCluskey Pedigo and Charles Pedigo.; her loving husband Virgil Pennington; and two daughters, Elizabeth Garrett and Karen Whitlow Sims.

She is survived by four daughters: Della Vaughn (Luther), Gina Abney Oaks, Jennifer (Becky) Pennington Hobart, and Melissa Pennington Sturgeon, all of Glasgow; five grandchildren: Caleb Vaughn (Shauna) of Bowling Green, Blake Hobart, Chandler Smith, Trinity Smith, and Dalton Lee Ennis of Glasgow; four great-grandchildren: Alexis Broady Vaughn, Hadlieagh Houchens, Aaliyah Vaughn, and Jordan Wynn; several nieces, nephews, and a loving friend Lisa Gardner.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to help with funeral expenses.