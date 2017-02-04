ANNUAL CHAMBER BANQUET IS A SOLD OUT EVENT

You can expect to see a huge turnout at the Annual Banquet Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce this Monday. WCLU received an e-mail saying the event has been sold out. The Chamber wrote the following:

“We want to thank everyone for the overwhelming response on the ticket sales for this event! We have sold 360 tickets, which is a packed house! We are so thrilled with this outcome of ticket sales! For those of you that have purchased a ticket thank you so much, and for those of you that did not get the chance to purchase a ticket we are truly sorry!”

Awards for Small Business of The Year, Farmer of the Year, Volunteer of The Year, and Woman of Achievement, among others, will be recognized on this evening. We will have full report on the events next week on WCLU News.