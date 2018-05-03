ANNUAL “SUN OUTAGES” CAUSE CABLE INTERRUPTIONS, TODAY’S WILL BE THE LONGEST

on 03/05/2018 |

You may have noticed short interruptions in your cable service over the past few days. These outages, typically lasting only a few minutes, are known as “Sun Outages” and they happen every year during the fall and spring equinox. During the equinox, the sun comes into direct alignment with cable satellites and earth receiving antennas, which causes an interruption in the signal.

Since last Wednesday, February 28th, outages have been around 3-4 minutes in length and occur between 11am and 4pm. Today, however, cable customers will see the longest outage periods, which could last up to 14 minutes.

The lengths of the outages will taper off beginning tomorrow, Tuesday March 6th and each day after that until Saturday March 10th. After the 10th, there won’t be any additional Sun Outages until this fall.