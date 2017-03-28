ANOTHER APPOINTEE VOTED DOWN, FATE OF EPB BOARD, AND NEWEST GPD OFFICER THE DISCUSSION AT LAST NIGHT’S GLASGOW CITY COUNCIL

The Glasgow City Council voted down yet another appointment to the Glasgow Electric Plantboard Board of Directors. After Councilman Wendell Honeycutt told the mayor he would like an electrical engineer appointed to the board, council member Chasity Lowery spoke up:



It is unclear, at this time, if there is an electrical engineer that that would be willing to serve.

When it comes to the late April date, it is the next council meeting after Glasgow attorney Danny Basil is expected to give his recommendation to the council in regard to possibly removing the members of the EPB Board of Directors. While certain council members have met with Basil one on one, council member Patrick Gaunce says he’d like to see all the council members meet with Basil at one time:



About half of the council seemed open to a group meeting with Basil, the others did not seem interested.

Glagow Mayor Dick Doty swore in a new police officer. Glasgow native and Glasgow High School graduate Tyler Maxey is the newest officer with the Glasgow Police Department. His mother says she is very proud:



