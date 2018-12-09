ANOTHER DRUG ARREST FOR GPD AT SOUTHGATE PLAZA

on 09/12/2018 |

On Saturday, The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to S L Rogers Wells Blvd. in reference to a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Southgate Plaza. Officers made contact with William Smith and determined that he had an active warrant for his arrest. Officers received consent to search of the vehicle and located Methamphetamine in the front center console.

William Smith (age 30) of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

The arrest was made by Cpl. Jabin McGuire, assisted by Officer Steven Shields, Officer Mason Wethington.