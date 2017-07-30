ANOTHER KENTUCKY POLITICIAN WILL NOT BE ATTENDING FANCY FARM

on 07/30/2017 |

Article by: TOM LATEK, Kentucky Today

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Another top Kentucky politician won’t be appearing at Fancy Farm next month.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes released a statement Friday afternoon saying she won’t attend.

“I’ll be cheering on my nephew and his Kentucky Little League state championship team as they take their first step in Indianapolis toward the Little League World Series,” she said. “I wish the best to Father Venters and the church for a successful 137th Fancy Farm Picnic.”

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has already said he won’t be attending because of a scheduling conflict.

Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear, with whom the governor has had numerous political disputes, will be one of the speakers. His office released a statement that read: “Attorney General Beshear is looking forward to attending the events and talking with folks about his efforts to keep children, families and seniors safe not just in Western Kentucky, but statewide.”

Republican, State Auditor Mike Harmon and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles are attending. Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton, however, will not.

Fancy Farm spokesman Mark Wilson said they have not gotten a commitment from State Treasurer Alison Ball.

House Speaker Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, and Minority Leader Rocky Adkins, D-Sandy Hook, have both agreed to speak. Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, has not said if he’ll attend. Sen. Minority Leader Ray Jones, D-Pikeville, is not coming.

Wilson said they won’t know until next week if Kentucky’s two U. S. Senators, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, are coming although Republican Congressman James Comer, whose First District includes Fancy Farm, will speak.

The annual Fancy Farm Picnic, held the first Saturday in August, normally serves as the kickoff for the fall election campaign in Kentucky. There is no general election in the state this year, but the event will still attract a huge and raucous crowd, expected to be about 10,000, according to Wilson, to hear Republicans and Democrats alike skewer each other. The event is also broadcast statewide on KET.

The emcee of this year’s political event is Bobby Richardson, a former Democratic Speaker of the Kentucky House, who left the General Assembly in 1990 and is now an attorney in Glasgow. The job rotates among the political parties and most recently has featured Republican operative Scott Jennings and Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones, a Democrat.