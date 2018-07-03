Another Scottie Football Standout, Rescontellio, Inks With Campbellsville

on 03/07/2018 |



He lead his team in rushing yards and tackles. It is still unknown if he’ll play on the offensive or defensive side of the ball, but Sielverio Rescontellio has signed his letter of intent to play college football with Campbellsville University. He made a speech before signing his letter of intent. It was a heartfelt moment you can watch by clicking the video below:



Glasgow Scottie Head Football Coach, Jeff Garmon, says physically, Rescontellio is ready for the next level, and his maturity as a person will help him after he leaves the halls of GHS. Here’s that interview you can watch, below:



As for the future, a lot is undetermined, but the possibilities are great. Rescontellio says he will rely on nurturing a second family at Campbellsville.



Congratulations and best of luck to GHS Senior, Seilverio Rescontellio.