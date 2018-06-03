on 03/06/2018 |

Anthony Curtis, 21, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Monday, March 5th, due to a automobile accident. Anthony was born in McMinnille, TN on December 5, 1996, a son of the late Angela Denise (Short) and Joesph A. “Joey” Curtis. Anthony was a 2015 graduate of Monroe County High School. He currently worked at Millwood Pallet Inc.

Anthony is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Mary Jo and Joshua Spurlock, nephew, Ethan Cooper Spurlock, of Tompkinsville; maternal grandmother, Evelyn Stephens Short, of Tompkinsville; Paternal grandfater, Joe Howard Curtis, and fiancé Phyllis Sanders, of Burkesville, KY; uncles, Bill Curtis, and wife Darla, of Burkesville, KY; and Randy Short of Tompkinsville. Several cousins and close friends also survive.

Other than his parents, Joey and Angela Denise Curtis, he is preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Bill Short; paternal grandmother, Mary Louise Myers Curtis; and uncle, Jimmy Short.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, March 6th, 2018. Visitation with the family is Tuesday 4:30-7:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested for funeral expenses.