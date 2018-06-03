Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ANTHONY CURTIS

on 03/06/2018 |

Anthony Curtis, 21, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Monday, March 5th, due to a automobile accident.  Anthony was born in McMinnille, TN on December 5, 1996, a son of the late Angela Denise (Short) and Joesph A. “Joey” Curtis. Anthony was a 2015 graduate of Monroe County High School. He currently worked at Millwood Pallet Inc.

Anthony is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Mary Jo and Joshua Spurlock, nephew, Ethan Cooper Spurlock, of Tompkinsville; maternal grandmother, Evelyn Stephens Short, of Tompkinsville; Paternal grandfater, Joe Howard Curtis, and fiancé Phyllis Sanders, of Burkesville, KY; uncles, Bill Curtis, and wife Darla, of Burkesville, KY; and Randy Short of Tompkinsville. Several cousins and close friends also survive.

Other than his parents, Joey and Angela Denise Curtis, he is preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Bill Short; paternal grandmother, Mary Louise Myers Curtis; and uncle, Jimmy Short.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, March 6th, 2018. Visitation with the family is Tuesday 4:30-7:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested for funeral expenses.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ANTHONY CURTIS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

PITSY THOMPSON

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
53°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 03/06 20%
High 61° / Low 33°
Partly Cloudy
Overcast
Wednesday 03/07 20%
High 43° / Low 28°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 03/08 0%
High 40° / Low 25°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Tue 06

Spring Soccer Registration

February 19 @ 7:30 AM - March 9 @ 4:30 PM
Tue 06

Build a Bed Event

March 6 @ 12:00 AM - April 15 @ 12:00 AM
Thu 08

Color Me Calm

March 8 @ 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thu 08

Glasgow/ Barren County Retired Teachers Meet

March 8 @ 10:30 AM
Thu 08

Glasgow Middle School SBDM Council Meeting

March 8 @ 4:30 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.