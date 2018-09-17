Logo


ANTHONY PAUL “ANDY” HAWKINS

on 09/17/2018

Anthony Paul “Andy” Hawkins age 52 of Munfordville passed away Sunday, Sept. 16 at the U of L Hospital in Louisville.  He was a concrete finisher with Charles Priddy Concrete and he was a member of the Bolton Schoolhouse Baptist Church.  He was preceded in death by his father Jessie William Hawkins.

He is survived by his mother-Betty Sue Gossett Logsdon & hus. Jackie of Munfordville

Special friend-Patricia Morgan

Three sons-A.J. Hawkins, Jesse Thomas Hawkins, Lucas Hawkins all of Munfordville

One daughter-Savannah Faith Hawkins of Munfordville

Step-son-Tristan Morgan of Munfordville

Two grandchildren-Koe Wade Hawkins & Camden Hawkins

Grandmother-Wilma Ruth Mabe of Munfordville

Four sisters-Sandra Priddy of Munfordville

Shannon Priddy of Upton

Sue Ann Crain of Upton

Amanda Jewell of Munfordville

Four brothers-Homer Gossett of Hardyville

Billy Hawkins, Timmy Hawkins & Patrick Hawkins all of Hodgenville

Funeral services for Anthony Paul “Andy” Hawkins will be 2pm Wednesday, Sept. 19 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Priddy officiating.  Burial will be in the Copelin Valley Cemetery.  Visitation will Tuesday from 10am-8pm and after 8am Wednesday at the Sego Funeral Home.

