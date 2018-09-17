Anthony Paul “Andy” Hawkins age 52 of Munfordville passed away Sunday, Sept. 16 at the U of L Hospital in Louisville. He was a concrete finisher with Charles Priddy Concrete and he was a member of the Bolton Schoolhouse Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his father Jessie William Hawkins.
He is survived by his mother-Betty Sue Gossett Logsdon & hus. Jackie of Munfordville
Special friend-Patricia Morgan
Three sons-A.J. Hawkins, Jesse Thomas Hawkins, Lucas Hawkins all of Munfordville
One daughter-Savannah Faith Hawkins of Munfordville
Step-son-Tristan Morgan of Munfordville
Two grandchildren-Koe Wade Hawkins & Camden Hawkins
Grandmother-Wilma Ruth Mabe of Munfordville
Four sisters-Sandra Priddy of Munfordville
Shannon Priddy of Upton
Sue Ann Crain of Upton
Amanda Jewell of Munfordville
Four brothers-Homer Gossett of Hardyville
Billy Hawkins, Timmy Hawkins & Patrick Hawkins all of Hodgenville
Funeral services for Anthony Paul “Andy” Hawkins will be 2pm Wednesday, Sept. 19 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Priddy officiating. Burial will be in the Copelin Valley Cemetery. Visitation will Tuesday from 10am-8pm and after 8am Wednesday at the Sego Funeral Home.
