on 02/11/2018 |

Anthony Wayne Jones, 76, of Park City, died Friday at his home. The Barren County native was the son of the late Melvin and Marie Young Jones. Anthony was a 1960 graduate of Austin Tracy High School and was a heavy equipment operator for Greer Brother & Young. He was a U. S. Army veteran and served with the 623rd FA, KY National Guard after his active service. He was a member of the Hanging Fork Baptist Church and an avid Ham radio operator.

He is survived by his wife Peggy Emmert Jones; a son Tyler (Ally) Jones of Hodgenville; 3 daughters Lacey Fishback of Columbia, Jennifer (Tim) London and Michelle Byrd (Todd) of Glasgow; 4 grandsons Jack, Lucas, Jordan and Joshua; 2 sisters Debby Browning and Becky (Joe) Austin of Glasgow and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a brother Jerry Jones and a brother-in-law Jackie Browning.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday, Feb. 12th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 4:30 pm Sunday.

Family requests memorial contributions to the funeral home to assist with final expenses.