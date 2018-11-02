Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ANTHONY WAYNE JONES

on 02/11/2018 |

Anthony Wayne Jones, 76, of Park City, died Friday at his home.  The Barren County native was the son of the late Melvin and Marie Young Jones.  Anthony was a 1960 graduate of Austin Tracy High School and was a heavy equipment operator for Greer Brother & Young.  He was a U. S. Army veteran and served with the 623rd FA, KY National Guard after his active service.  He was a member of the Hanging Fork Baptist Church and an avid Ham radio operator.

He is survived by his wife Peggy Emmert Jones; a son Tyler (Ally) Jones of Hodgenville; 3 daughters Lacey Fishback of Columbia, Jennifer (Tim) London and Michelle Byrd (Todd) of Glasgow; 4 grandsons Jack, Lucas, Jordan and Joshua; 2 sisters Debby Browning and Becky (Joe) Austin of Glasgow and several nieces and nephews.  He was also preceded in death by a brother Jerry Jones and a brother-in-law Jackie Browning.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday, Feb. 12th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will begin at 4:30 pm Sunday.

Family requests memorial contributions to the funeral home to assist with final expenses.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ANTHONY WAYNE JONES”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Joe Austin

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Winter Weather Advisory

Issued:
8:18 PM CST on February 11, 2018
Expires:
6:00 AM CST on February 12, 2018

Special Statement

Issued:
2:30 PM CST on February 11, 2018
Expires:
3:00 AM CST on February 12, 2018
Overcast
Currently
31°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Monday 02/12 0%
High 44° / Low 31°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Tuesday 02/13 10%
High 54° / Low 47°
Clear
Rain
Wednesday 02/14 80%
High 60° / Low 57°
Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
Mon 12

Barren County High School SBDM

February 12 @ 3:45 PM - 5:00 PM
Mon 12

Open House for Parks and Recreation

February 12 @ 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mon 12

Glasgow vs. Butler County Basketball (Boys)

February 12 @ 7:30 PM
Tue 13

Barren County vs Metcalfe County Basketball (Boys & Girls)

February 13 @ 6:00 PM
Tue 13

Caverna vs. Marion County Basketball (Boys & Girls)

February 13 @ 6:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.