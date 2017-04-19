KY COAL MINE TO SOLAR FARM & TVA NOT TO REOPEN COAL PLANTS



COAL MINE-SOLAR FARM

What to do with a former coal mine? Make it a solar farm

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – An Appalachian coal company wants to turn one of its former strip mines into a solar farm.

The Berkeley Energy Group, EDF Renewable Energy and former state Auditor Adam Edelen announced Tuesday they are looking at two mountaintop removal sites just outside of Pikeville in the heart of Kentucky’s coal country.

Berkeley Energy Group Development Executive Ryan Johns said the solar farm would generate between 50 and 100 megawatts of electricity that would be sold to power companies along the east coast. He said the project would cost tens of millions of dollars and include “hundreds of thousands” of solar panels.

The project is the latest effort to diversify Kentucky’s energy resources. Earlier this month, the Kentucky Coal Museum installed solar panels on its roof.

TVA-COAL

Federal utility CEO: Coal plants not reopening under Trump

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The CEO of the nation’s biggest public utility says the agency isn’t going to reopen coal-fired power plants under President Donald Trump.

In an interview Tuesday, Tennessee Valley Authority CEO Bill Johnson said he thinks very little will change for the federal utility under Trump.

Johnson says TVA’s retirement of coal plants was the cheapest way to serve customers. He said natural gas prices, not regulation, devastated the coal industry.

Trump, who has called for coal’s comeback, has begun repealing President Barack Obama-era regulations aimed at coal.

By May, Trump can fill five of nine TVA board slots to establish a new majority. The U.S. Senate confirms them.

Johnson said TVA hasn’t had direct discussions with the administration about the agency’s direction or been invited to meet top administration officials yet.