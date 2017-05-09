Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

AP: COLLEGE STUDENT ARRESTED AFTER A FATAL WEEKEND SHOOTING

on 09/05/2017 |

Kentucky college student arrested in another student’s death

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Police say a Western Kentucky University student has been arrested in the fatal weekend shooting of another student.

The Bowling Green Daily News reports police responded to the shooting early Sunday in Bowling Green.
Bowling Green police spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward identified the victim as 21-year-old Kenneth A. Davis.
According to an arrest citation, 21-year-old Peter Glenn Gall of Bowling Green reported the shooting and was charged with second-degree manslaughter. Gall was being held in the Warren County Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.

Gall’s attorney, Alan Simpson of Bowling Green, called it an accidental shooting and said the death occurred as the result of horseplay.

The arrest citation listed alcohol as a factor in the shooting.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “AP: COLLEGE STUDENT ARRESTED AFTER A FATAL WEEKEND SHOOTING”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

 

TODAY IS KEITH LIGHT DAY ON WCLU
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 09/05 10%
High 72° / Low 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 09/06 20%
High 70° / Low 46°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Thursday 09/07 10%
High 72° / Low 50°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.