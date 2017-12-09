(AP): COST COULD GO UP FOR KY HUNTING AND FISHING LICENSES

on 09/12/2017 |

HUNTING LICENSE FEE

Panel recommends increase for hunting, fishing licenses

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission has recommended increasing the fee for most hunting and fishing licenses.

A statement from the agency says the proposal calls for a resident hunting license to increase by $7 to $27 and a resident fishing license to increase by $3 to $23. A combination license would increase from $30 to $42. The panel also recommended increasing the fee for senior and disabled hunters from $5 to $18.

If lawmakers approve the proposal, the new rates would go into effect in 2018.

Commission Chairman Jimmy Bevins says periodic increases are necessary to keep up with inflation and costs of living. The agency, which manages more than 600,000 acres, is funded mostly though license sales and federal excise taxes from the sale of hunting and fishing equipment.