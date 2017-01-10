AP NEWS FOR WEEKEND

on 10/01/2017 |

MANCHESTER, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky jury has awarded $21.7 million to families of three people who died in a June 2013 medical helicopter crash.

Local media groups report that a jury in Clay County decided the award Thursday.

The helicopter crashed in a school parking lot 750 feet (225 meters) from a helipad, killing 61-year-old pilot Eddy Sizemore; 40-year-old paramedic Herman “Lee” Dobbs; and 28-year-old nurse Jesse Jones.

Eight family members sued Bell Helicopter Textron Inc.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the crash probably occurred because the pilot became disoriented and lost control in foggy nighttime conditions.

Gary C. Robb, attorney for the families, said there was a main rotor blade defect, and the tail broom and roof broke off, leaving the crew helpless.

A spokeswoman says the company will appeal.

AP-US-ARCHAEOLOGY-TAVERN-FOUND

Kentucky dig unexpectedly uncovers 19th-century tavern

(Information from: The Ledger Independent, http://www.maysville-online.com)

LEWISBURG, Ky. (AP) — An archaeologist says he’s unearthed a 19th-century tavern in Kentucky while digging for culturally significant items where an airport planned to expand a runway protection zone.

The Ledger Independent reports Orloff Miller and his crew weren’t expecting to find the tavern when he began the project in the summer of 2016 near Lewisburg in western Kentucky. The Fleming-Mason Airport had hired him to complete a cultural study of the farm property it purchased.

Miller says the tavern dates back to about 1807. He said he knew the tavern was once there, but what he found surprised him.

He says they discovered a 66-foot building with several rooms, much of it buried, and possibly the site of an innkeeper.

Miller believes the tavern likely was destroyed by a fire in the 1880s or 1890s.

___

KENTUCKY OFFICER-RAPE CHARGE

Kentucky police sergeant pleads not guilty to rape charge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A police sergeant in Kentucky has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree rape.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Lexington Police Sgt. Christopher Morrow entered the plea Friday in Fayette County Circuit Court after his indictment Monday by a grand jury.

The indictment says the alleged offense occurred March 20.

Defense attorney Scott Crosbie says Morrow is shocked by the allegations and disappointed by the decision to bring charges.

Lexington police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said in a news release that a complaint was filed against Morrow in May and was forwarded to Kentucky State Police for investigation.

Angel says the 39-year-old has been suspended without pay.

Morrow is free on bond.

COLLEGE CORRUPTION-THE LATEST

The Latest: Pitino says he didn’t know of money to recruits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville coach Rick Pitino says he was unaware of any payments to recruits but takes responsibility for his decisions.

Pitino issued a written statement to the Cardinals’ flagship radio station for distribution to local media, soon after former player David Padgett was introduced Friday as his interim replacement.

The Hall of Famer thanked players from his three most recent schools and said he owes an apology for the disappointment they have.

Pitino said: “I had no knowledge of any payments to any recruit or their family. But I was the head coach and I will take ownership of my decisions. The University took the action they thought was necessary and I will do the same.”

INFANT DEATH

Kentucky man charged in daughter’s heat-related death

(Information from: Daily News, http://www.bgdailynews.com)

AUBURN, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man has been charged in the heat-related death of his 5-month old daughter.

The Daily News reports that Logan County sheriff’s detectives charged 32-year-old Michael Anthony Thigpen with manslaughter, wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence and neglect on Thursday.

Thigpen’s arrest citation says the 5-month-old girl was dead when officers arrived at a home June 10. The citation says the infant’s 18-month-old and 2-year-old sisters were “experiencing unknown medical issues.”

An investigation showed all three children experienced heat-related medical problems and the girl died from hyperthermia. Records show the two other children were hospitalized.

The citation says Thigpen told detectives he left the children in the family van for an extended time.

A clerk said Friday afternoon that court records do not show if Thigpen has a lawyer.

___

MIDDLE SCHOOL-PARKING LOT SHOOTING

Man shot in middle school parking lot during football game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Kentucky middle school during a football game.

Lexington police told news outlets a 20-year-old man sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg Thursday night. Lt. Jackie Newman says he and two other people that police have yet to identify got into a dispute in the parking lot of Southern Middle School.

Police say two of the people had guns, and the weapons involved have been recovered.

Police don’t believe the shooting was related to the game against Bryan Station Middle School. The school was placed on lockdown. Fayette County Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk said about 200 people were on campus at the time.

The victim is not cooperating with police, and is considered a suspect in the case.