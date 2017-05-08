AP NEWS – GOVERNOR PURCHASED HOUSE FROM STATE CONTRACTOR, DEATH PENALTY IN KY, HOUSE FIRE, OUTDOOR RECREATION FOR KY

on 08/05/2017 |

GOVERNOR-HOUSE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Beshear alerts feds about Bevin’s home purchase

GILBERTSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Democratic attorney general says he has alerted federal authorities about a home the state’s Republican governor purchased from a state contractor.

Andy Beshear says he has sent his concerns to the FBI and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Beshear said his office has not launched an investigation and has reached no conclusions.

Bevin purchased the home from Neil Ramsey for $1.6 million in March. Ramsey owns part of a company that does business with the state. A Jefferson County appeals board ruled Friday the property was worth about $1.4 million, or about $200,000 less than Bevin paid for it. A state ethics commission has also dismissed two complaints filed against Bevin.

Beshear said his concern is a sitting governor conducted business with a person that has a contract with state government.

DEATH PENALTY-KENTUCKY

Judge: Death penalty unconstitutional for defendant under 21

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky judge says the state’s death penalty law is unconstitutional for defendants who were under the age of 21 when they allegedly committed their crimes.

Fayette County Circuit Judge Ernesto Scorsone’s ruling came in the case of a man who was 18 years old when he was charged in the slaying of a gas station attendant.

In his ruling this week, Scorsone said that applying the death penalty would be an “unconstitutionally disproportionate punishment” for crimes committed by people under 21.

Prosecutors in Fayette County say they will appeal Scorsone’s ruling. Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney Lou Anna Red Corn says the ruling is contrary to state and federal laws.

Red Corn says the ruling will affect two other cases eligible for the death penalty that are pending before Scorsone.

TODDLER SHOT

Kentucky deputy coroner rules toddler death an accident

(Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A deputy coroner in Kentucky has ruled the death of a 2-year-old boy who was shot in the face as accidental.

Deputy Coroner Charles Edelen’s report said Jordan Mefford died Monday of a gunshot wound to the head and that the manner of death was an accident.

The Courier-Journal reports Louisville police said Jordan and his 3-year-old brother found a 9 mm handgun on top of a closet shelf and were passing it back and forth when it went off.

Police said earlier the shooting appeared to be an accident and they wouldn’t be filing charges. The case was sent to the commonwealth’s attorney’s office.

The boys’ parents weren’t home, and the brothers were being baby-sat by a cousin, who was in another room at the time of the shooting.

___

HOUSE FIRE DEATH

1 death reported in Kentucky house fire

OWENTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say a 67-year-old man has died in a house fire.

Police said in a news release that Larry Carr Sr. of Sadieville was inside the home in the New Columbus community of Owen County. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The release said the fire was reported around 4:45 a.m. Friday, and several fire departments and emergency workers responded.

An autopsy was scheduled. No foul play is suspected.

CHILD DEATH

Police: 6-year-old struck by car dies in Kentucky

(Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky say a 6-year-old who was struck by a car while riding a bike has died.

The Courier-Journal reports the boy was escorted by police in an ambulance to a Louisville hospital before he died there on Thursday. The Jefferson County coroner’s office identified him as Malik Thomas and said he died of multiple blunt force injuries.

Shively police spokesman Lt. Col. Josh Myers says the driver stopped after the collision and that police do not expect to file any charges.

Myers says the boy was on a street in a residential area when he was struck around 6:45 p.m.

Myers says there were no signs of intoxicants or impairment in the driver and that police don’t believe the driver was doing anything inappropriate.

___

OUTDOOR RECREATION

Outdoor recreation having larger economic impact in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Department of Tourism says a national study found the economic impact of outdoor recreation in the state jumped to $12.8 billion last year, up from $8.4 billion in 2012.

The study done by the Outdoor Industry Association also indicates that outdoor recreation in Kentucky directly supports $3.6 billion in wages and salaries from 120,000 jobs and provides $756 million in state and local tax revenue.

The Tourism Department said in a statement that the numbers show Kentucky is starting to position itself as a top-tier destination for travelers seeking outdoor activities. Tourism Commissioner Kristen Branscum says Kentucky offers outdoor recreation opportunities in communities across the state.

The study looked at activities including camping, fishing, hunting, motorcycling, off-roading, snow sports, trail sports, water sports, wheel sports and wildlife viewing.