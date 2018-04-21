Logo


AP NEWS (KENTUCKY BAND SET TO PARTICIPATE IN MACY’S PARADE, KENTUCKY OFFICER SUSPECTEDLY SHOOTS SUSPECT DURING POLICE CHASE

Kentucky school band to be in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — A high school band from Kentucky will perform at the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
News outlets report the Madison Central High School Marching Band learned about the performance on Wednesday. Madison Central in Richmond was chosen as one of the nine bands to perform out of hundreds of bands that applied from across country.
The performing students will spend the next 19 months preparing for the event with rehearsals and fundraisers, and the week of the event in New York City.

Officer in Kentucky shoots driver during police chase
BURKESVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky say a law enforcement officer shot a suspect after an attempted traffic stop led to a chase.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Nick Hale tells news outlets the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday morning to a report of a suspicious vehicle, but the car wouldn’t pull over. Burkesville police and Kentucky State Police joined in the chase, which ended when the suspect crashed into the deputy’s vehicle.
An officer’s weapon was fired during the pursuit, but authorities haven’t identified exactly when the shot was fired or which department the officer was with.
The wounded suspect wasn’t immediately identified and was listed in critical condition.
A female passenger wasn’t injured and was arrested on outstanding warrants.
No officers were injured.

