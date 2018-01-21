AP NEWS – MAN CHARGED FOR SEN. PAUL ATTACK, 2ND REP. STATE REP. RUNS FOR RE-ELECTION AFTER SEXUAL HARRASSMENT SETTLEMENT, NASHVILLE WOMEN’S MARCH

on 01/21/2018 |

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Alcohol regulators in Kentucky have filed a proposal that would repeal rules limiting the number of licenses available for retail package liquor stores and by-the-drink liquor sales.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the proposed administrative regulations are stirring opposition. The Kentucky Alcoholic Beverage Control Board filed the proposal last month.

Retired Southern Baptist minister Donald R. Cole says he fears “a bar or liquor store on every other corner” if the new regulations take effect.

State Rep. C. Wesley Morgan, who operates four Liquor World stores in Kentucky, says he thinks the proposed change “will get a ton of opposition.”

The number of licenses is limited based on a community’s population — one license per 2,300 people for package stores and one license per 2,500 people for drink sales.

West Virginia to receive another elk shipment from Kentucky

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s fledgling elk herd will get a boost thanks to a recreation area in Kentucky.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the Tomblin Wildlife Management Area in Logan and Mingo counties will receive 17 elk from Land Between the Lakes in Kentucky.

Paul Johansen, wildlife chief for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, says the arrangement has been in the works for about two months.

He says the natural resources division will pay the U.S. Forest Service $500 for each elk.

DNR officials will travel to western Kentucky in early February to help with the processing.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says the additions to the elk herd will help restore “this magnificent native species” to the state.

A previous shipment from Land Between the Lakes consisted of 24 elk.

Ohio sheriff to helm Indiana National Guard’s 38th Infantry

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The sheriff of an Ohio county is taking command of the Indiana National Guard’s 38th Infantry Division.

Brig. Gen. Gordon Ellis will become commander of the Indianapolis-based division during a Sunday ceremony at the Indiana War Memorial in Indianapolis. He’ll succeed Maj. Gen. David Wood, who’s led the division since October 2014.

Ellis will oversee more than 8,000 National Guard soldiers in Indiana and thousands more spread out in units in Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, Tennessee and Delaware.

Ellis has been the 38th Infantry Division’s deputy commanding general for sustainment for three years. He’s also the sheriff of Brown County, Ohio, located about 50 miles east of Cincinnati.

Ellis led the Ohio National Guard’s 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team to Afghanistan in 2011.

Sen. Rand Paul’s alleged attacker charged with federal crime

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The man accused of tackling U.S. Sen. Rand Paul in the Republican lawmaker’s yard in Kentucky has been charged with assaulting a member of Congress as part of a federal plea agreement.

Josh J. Minkler, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, said Friday that no date has been set for Rene Boucher’s guilty plea. Boucher’s attorney, Matt Baker, said he may face jail time, but said that will be up to the judge.

Boucher already faced a misdemeanor assault charge in state court in Kentucky. He has pleaded not guilty to that charge, but Baker said he is “very regretful.”

Paul suffered six broken ribs in the attack last year at his Bowling Green home.

Boucher is a retired anesthesiologist and has been Paul’s longtime neighbor.

Boat explosion in Kentucky leaves 3 dead

CALVERT CITY, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a boat or barge exploded on the Tennessee River in Kentucky, killing three and injuring others.

Marshall County Emergency Management Director Curt Curtner says the explosion happened Friday at First Marine Dry Dock Boat and Barge Repair. Marshall County Coroner Tracy Watwood says three people died. News outlets report several others were injured and taken to hospitals.

Marshall County Sheriff Kevin Byars told the West Kentucky Star that multiple agencies responded to the explosion. The cause was unclear.

Lawmaker in sexual harassment scandal to run for re-election

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A second Republican state representative in Kentucky who signed a secret sexual harassment settlement has decided to run for re-election in 2018.

State Rep. Michael Meredith filed paperwork with the Secretary of State’s office on Friday.

Meredith was one of four GOP lawmakers to sign a secret sexual harassment settlement involving a woman who once worked for the House Republican Caucus. As a result, he was removed as chairman of the House Local Government Committee.

Meredith will face Brian Kent Snow in the Republican primary. William “Bill” Fishback is the only Democrat to file for the race so far.

Of the four lawmakers to sign the settlement, Meredith and former House Speaker Jeff Hoover are the only ones to file for re-election so far.

East Kentucky electric rates change, resident costs may drop

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky Power Co. rate increase coupled with a surcharge elimination may leave Eastern Kentucky residents with some extra cash in the coming months.

News outlets report the state Public Service Commission approved a 4 percent rate increase Thursday while considering the power company’s programs that encourage less energy use.

The Commission says those programs will eliminate an almost $11 average surcharge on monthly bills and replace it with an almost $1.50 credit, dropping the average monthly bill by 4 percent.

Kentucky Power originally requested a more than $10 million base rates increase. But the Commission says it instead approved a little less than $13 million increase to account for a recent reduction in the corporate tax that utilities must pay.

