AP NEWS – PENSION CHANGES, AIRPORT UPGRADE IN LOUISVILLE, TRIAL OF MADDEN MOVED OUT OF ALLEN COUNTY, FOREST CAMP FEES WAIVED

Retirements, questions increase as pension changes loom

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Public employees in Kentucky are flooding the offices of the state’s largest pension systems after state lawmakers have vowed to make changes to one of the worst funded retirement plans in the country.

State workers can retire the first of every month. Retirements Aug. 1 were up 11 percent compared to last year in the Kentucky Retirement Systems. Phone calls were up 23 percent and appointments increased nearly 18 percent since July 1.

Teacher retirements were down slightly for the first three months of the fiscal year, but visitors seeking information increased 18 percent in August.

Monday, a state-funded analysis recommended big changes to the system that were unpopular with many state employees. Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has promised to give workers time to consider their options before making changes.

The Latest: Flooding in Tennessee as Harvey hits Deep South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say more than 50 people have been evacuated from their homes in Tennessee due to flooding from Harvey, but no deaths or injuries have been reported.

A Friday statement from the Nashville Office of Emergency Management says remnants from Harvey dumped nearly 9 inches of rain in some areas over a 24-hour period with other areas getting just a little more than 2 inches. It said crews responded to dozens of calls overnight requesting aid.

Nashville Deputy Fire Director William Swann told news outlets that crews conducted about 25 water rescues and there were about 40 people in a Red Cross shelter that was set up at a church.

Along with flooding, the storm knocked down trees and caused power outages, though most people had their power restored by daybreak. It also led several school districts to cancel classes in Middle Tennessee.

Airport to get $11M grant for improvements, growth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Louisville International Airport is getting a federal grant that will go toward improvements and future growth.

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced on Friday that the Federal Aviation Administration will award $11.2 million to the airport as part of the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program.

Chao said the grant will fund multiple projects that will maintain safe and efficient operations at the airport and create room for future growth.

Some of the planned improvements include runway and taxiway repairs and additional lighting. The grant also includes $4.5 million for land for future development.

The statement says Louisville International Airport serviced more than 1.6 million passengers last year.

Trial of man accused of killing girl is moved from county

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The trial of a man charged with killing a 7-year-old girl will be moved from a Kentucky county.

The Bowling Green Daily News reports a judge ruled Thursday that 40-year-old Timothy Madden’s trial will not be in Allen County. The trial was also set for Feb. 26.

Madden’s attorney, Travis Lock, argued that pretrial publicity prevented Madden from receiving a fair trial in the county, which he supported with a defense-funded survey showing that most surveyed residents believed Madden was guilty.

Madden faces charges of murder, kidnapping, first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy in the November 2015 death of Gabriella “Gabbi” Doolin. Doolin was found dead in a wooded area near Allen County-Scottville High School, where a youth football game involving her brother was taking place.

Kentucky agriculture commissioner will travel to Japan

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Republican agriculture commissioner will travel to Japan next week as part of a trade mission with the United States Meat Export Federation.

Ryan Quarles says he will meet with businesses interested in purchasing products from the United States. Quarles said the United States Meat Export Federation is paying for the trip and no state tax dollars will pay for his travel expenses.

Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association Executive Vice President Dave Maples and Kentucky Corn Promotion Council board member Ray Allan Mackey will also be on the trip.

Kentucky exported more than $1 billion in agricultural and other related products in 2016, including $108 million worth of exports to Japan.

Forest camp fees waived for people displaced by flooding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — National forests in Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia are among more than a dozen across the South waiving campground fees for people displaced by recent flooding in Texas and elsewhere.

The Southern Region of the U.S. Forest Service said areas included are Daniel Boone National Forest , Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area , Cherokee National Forest and George Washington and Jefferson National Forests , which span the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia and cross into parts of West Virginia and Kentucky.

The Forest Service recommends calling ahead or checking websites to determine what’s available. And people requesting campsites should check in with campground hosts at each site.