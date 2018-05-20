AP NEWS – PLAN VEERS OFF RUNWAY, BARGE SINKS, KENTUCKY ELECTION AND COPS GIVE OUT FREEZER POPS

on 05/20/2018 |

Plane veers off runway at Kentucky airport; no injuries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky airport says an airplane has veered off the runway into the grass, and all passengers have safely returned to the terminal.

The Blue Grass Airport said on social media that the issue with the Delta flight from Atlanta to Lexington on Saturday has affected inbound and outbound flights.

The Lexington airport advised travelers to check with their airlines on the status of flights.

Barge sinks after hit on Mississippi River bridge

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — At least one barge has sunk after a string of 30 barges hit a bridge over the Mississippi River at Vicksburg.

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Erik Brehaut tells The Vicksburg Post that the tug Jeffrey G was traveling south downriver when barges hit a bridge Thursday afternoon.

It wasn’t immediately clear which of the two bridges at Vicksburg was struck. Both the Interstate 20 and Kansas City Southern Railway bridges remained open.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says several barges broke free and one sank. Pace says vessels from Ergon Marine helped contain other loose barges.

Pace says the barges don’t contain hazardous material.

The Jeffrey G is owned by Marquette Transportation Co. of Paducah, Kentucky. The towboat is based at St. Louis.

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating.

Grimes predicts 30 percent turnout for Kentucky primaries

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s chief election official is predicting the highest voter turnout in nearly a decade for next week’s primaries.

Democratic Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes said she expects 30 percent of the state’s 3.3 million registered voters to participate in Tuesday’s primary elections. About 32 percent of Kentuckians voted in the 2010 midterm primaries.

In a news release, Grimes said she believes the electorate is going to get up, get out and get loud. She noted turnout has been dismal the past few cycles, with just 20 percent of voters participating in the 2016 presidential election and 12 percent in the 2015 governor’s race.

Nearly 25,000 people have already cast absentee ballots as of Monday and another 12,000 ballots have been mailed to people who requested them.

Kentucky police department to pass out freezer pops to kids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Police in one Kentucky city are hoping to collect 100,000 frosty treats to pass out to children this summer.

Lexington Officer Ryan Holland is leading the effort to collect donations of freezer pops to connect police and kids. Police said in a news release that the freezer pops are taken to summer camps, city pools and other youth events.

Last year, residents, businesses and organizations donated more than 72,000 pops.

The fundraiser starts Friday and runs for one week. Donations can be dropped off at any Lexington police roll call or headquarters during regular business hours. Unfrozen pops in boxes are preferred. Monetary donations can be made online , with “freeze pop fundraiser” in the comment section.