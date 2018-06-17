AP NEWS – TODD COUNTY JUDGE EXECUTIVE, MAN SENTENCED TO 35 YEARS, NEW LEADER NAMED TO KY CHILD WELFARE, EXPANSION WHITE WATER RAFTING KY

on 06/17/2018 |

Governor appoints new county judge-executive in Kentucky

ELKTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has made an appointment to fill an open seat for a county judge-executive.

Democrat Michael Todd Mansfield will take the job as Todd County’s top official.

Mansfield is a former bank president who works for an appraisal company in Hopkinsville. He is also a Hopkinsville Community College Foundation board member.

He was appointed to serve out the term of former Todd County Judge-Executive Daryl Greenfield, who resigned earlier this year.

Mansfield won the Democrat primary race in May, and he has no general election opponent in the fall.

Man sentenced to 35 years in Kentucky police officer death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky judge has sentenced a man to 35 years in an automobile crash that led to the death of a police officer last year.

News outlets report Jefferson County Circuit Judge Barry Willett sentenced 38-year-old Wathaniel Woods on Friday.

Louisville Officer Nick Rodman’s widow, Ashley Rodman, spoke during the sentencing, telling the judge about her last moments with her husband and raising her two children alone.

Dozens of Rodman’s loved ones wrote statements to the court in advance of the hearing. Willett said the statements were “gut-wrenching.”

Woods pleaded guilty in April to murder and other charges. Authorities say officers responding to an assault call were pursuing Woods when his vehicle hit the 30-year-old Rodman’s cruiser, causing a fiery crash.

New leader named to Kentucky child welfare agency

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has named a new leader for its child welfare agency.

A statement from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services says Elizabeth Caywood has been named acting commissioner of the Department for Community Based Services.

Cabinet for Health and Family Services spokesman Doug Hogan says Caywood has 19 years of experience with the agency, most recently as chief of staff for Commissioner Adria Johnson, who recently announced she was stepping down.

Johnson’s departure comes amid continuing turnover at the human services cabinet under the administration of Gov. Matt Bevin administration.

Caywood said she is honored to serve in the role and can contribute a unique perspective on making improvements at the agency.

Feds to study expansion of whitewater rafting at Breaks park

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell says the Army Corps of Engineers has agreed to study the possibility of expanding whitewater rafting season at Breaks Interstate Park.

McConnell said in a statement that he requested the study in an effort to increase tourism opportunities in the area and boost the economy. The park is located in eastern Kentucky and southwestern Virginia.

The Corps currently releases water from John W. Flannagan Dam & Reservoir onto the Russell Fork River during four weekends in October, creating ideal conditions for whitewater rafting. The study would analyze the impact of adding more water releases.

Jason Foley runs Kentucky Whitewater Raft Kayak Rescue and says he’s excited about the study and its potential economic impact on the area.