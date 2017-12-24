AP NEWS – TOP STORIES IN KENTUCKY AND TOBACCO BARNS HAVE ANTI SMOKING MESSAGES

on 12/24/2017 |

FEMALE STATUE

First statue of a woman coming to Kentucky Capitol in 2018

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Capitol will soon have its first life-sized statue of a woman.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports state officials will erect a statue of Nettie Depp, who was elected superintendent of Barren County schools in 1913, seven years before women were allowed to vote.

The statue will not go in the rotunda, which has five statues of men including Kentucky natives Abraham Lincoln and Jefferson Davis. Instead, it will be placed in the west side of the building on the first floor.

The statue is paid for with private donations. Artist Amanda Matthews, who is Depp’s great-great niece, is making the 6-foot statue out of bronze.

Historic Properties Director Leslie Nigels says it will be Kentucky’s first statue on government property honoring a woman.

TOP STORIES-KENTUCKY

University of Louisville turmoil voted Kentucky’s top story

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — From the boardroom to the basketball court, the University of Louisville had a tough year.

Hall of Fame Coach Rick Pitino was fired, the school dealt with a yearlong probation from an accrediting group and an audit found mismanagement at a foundation overseeing its investments.

The turbulent stretch in what became a transition year at UofL has been voted Kentucky’s top news story of 2017 in the annual Associated Press poll of editors, news directors and reporters.

A close second in balloting was the resignation of Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover after he acknowledged secretly settling a sexual harassment claim.

Another Republican lawmaker embroiled in sexual misconduct allegations, Dan Johnson, killed himself after denying a woman’s accusations of sexual assault. His death in December occurred after the survey was underway.

FOREST PRESERVATION

Nearly $5 million grant to protect 25,000 acres of forest

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The federal government has awarded a nearly $5 million grant to protect 25,000 acres of forest in eastern Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the National Resources Conservation Service awarded a $4.9 million grant to the Nature Conservancy of Kentucky. The conservancy will partner with partners in Tennessee and Virginia to implement the Working Woodlands program.

The program lets qualified landowners place conservation easements on their properties that ban using the land for any non-forest uses. An exception is sustainable timber. Landowners can then sell the carbon sequestered from the best forest management practices and earn money.

Republican U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell announced the program on Friday. Conservancy spokesman Will Bowling says he hopes 25,000 acres is “just the start.”

TOBACCO BARNS-ANTI-SMOKING MESSAGES

Former tobacco barns repurposed for anti-smoking message

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A state with one of the highest smoking rates in the country is paying farmers to paint anti-smoking messages on old tobacco barns.

The program in Kentucky pays farmers to paint a message advertising a phone number people can call for help quitting smoking. It echoes the advertising campaigns of some tobacco companies, which for decades would pay farmers to paint ads on their barns.

One mural on a barn in western Kentucky is owned by Michiel Vaughn. Vaughn is a former tobacco farmer who says he stopped growing the plant because he saw the harmful health effects of cigarettes.

Kentucky officials got the idea from West Virginia, where the nonprofit organization Community Connections has used state and local grants to pay for murals on 13 barns.

MCCONNELL-BANNON

Sen. McConnell mocks Steve Bannon’s ‘political genius’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is mocking Steve Bannon for backing losing Republican candidate Roy Moore in this month’s Alabama Senate race.

The Kentucky Republican has told reporters, “The political genius on display, throwing away a seat in the reddest state in America, is hard to ignore.”

Bannon is President Donald Trump’s former White House adviser. He’s seeking other GOP Senate candidates like Moore who would support toppling McConnell as majority leader.

Four months after Trump repeatedly used Twitter to criticize McConnell, the Senate leader said he’s “warming up” to Trump’s tweets. Trump has praised Congress for approving the tax bill.

Asked if he’d visit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida over the holiday, McConnell said the closest he’ll get is attending a college football bowl game in Jacksonville, Florida.

NURSING HOME SLAYING

Man found competent to stand trial in roommate’s death

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man accused of killing his roommate at an assisted living facility has been found competent to stand trial.

The Daily News of Bowling Green reports that 37-year-old The Reverend, formally known as Robert Allen Reynolds, was found competent to stand trial Thursday.

He’s charged with murder in the 2016 death of 71-year-old Gary Glueck, his roommate at Scottsville Manor assisted living facility. Court records show Glueck died after being stabbed with a pen and a coat hanger, and strangled with an electrical cord.

Judge Steve Wilson found him competent after hearing testimony from two psychiatrists and a detective.

Dr. Eric Drogin, a psychiatrist retained by The Reverend’s lawyer, testified that he currently feels The Reverend is competent, and “medication is a significant factor in keeping him on track.”