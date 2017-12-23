AP NEWS – WILL GOV RUN FOR RE-ELECTION, FLU IS WIDESPREAD IN KY

on 12/23/2017 |

SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATION-SPECIAL ELECTION

Special election to fill vacancy after lawmaker’s suicide

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A special election has been scheduled to fill a Kentucky legislative seat that was held by a lawmaker who killed himself following sexual assault allegations.

Gov. Matt Bevin on Thursday set a Feb. 20 special election to find a replacement for Republican Dan Johnson, whose body was found last week with what a coroner said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Johnson was in his first term representing a House district south of Louisville.

One Republican candidate and one Democratic candidate can be on the special election ballot. The nominees are chosen by their respective political parties.

Johnson’s wife, Rebecca, has said she wants to replace him in the Legislature. Dan Johnson died a day after denying a teenage girl’s claims that he sexually assaulted her in 2013.

KENTUCKY GOVERNOR-THE LATEST

The Latest: Kentucky governor mum on re-election

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Republican governor says he has more than a year to decide whether to run for re-election.

Gov. Matt Bevin held his annual year-end news conference on Thursday. Bevin has been in office since December 2015, and his term expires in 2019.

Asked if he will run for re-election, Bevin said “we’ll see.” He said he has “a year and some change” before he has to make that announcement.

Bevin has not created a fundraising account for the 2019 election. His most recent fundraising report shows he raised more than $718,000 for his 2015 election accounts, money that could pay off some of the more than $4 million Bevin loaned himself for that race.

MARIE RADER-RESIGNATION

Kentucky state representative resigning effective Dec. 31

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Republican state representative in Kentucky is resigning after 20 years in the House.

Gov. Matt Bevin’s office says Rep. Marie Rader of McKee is resigning effective Dec. 31. Rader represents the 89th district, which includes Jackson County and portions of Laurel and Madison counties. Rader was first elected in 1997. She did not answer a call to her home seeking comment.

Bevin has called a special election for the 89th district on Feb. 27. The Republican and Democratic parties must nominate their candidates by 4 p.m. EST on Jan. 9. Independent candidates have the same deadline, but they must submit a petition signed by at least 100 voters. Write-in candidates must file declarations of intent no later than Feb. 16.

FLU SEASON

Officials say flu activity widespread in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Department for Public Health says flu activity in Kentucky is now considered widespread.

A statement from the agency on Thursday says that means outbreaks or flu-like activity has been reported in at least half of the state’s 17 regions. The flu season typically lasts from October through May, but officials say there’s been an increase in cases earlier than normal and the uptick is expected to continue for several months.

Health Commissioner Jeffrey D. Howard urged anyone who hasn’t gotten a flu shot yet to get vaccinated.

The flu virus is contagious and can cause fever, headache, cough, sore throat, runny nose, sneezing and body aches.

PAPA JOHN’S-CEO

Papa John’s founder out as CEO weeks after NFL comments

NEW YORK (AP) — Papa John’s says its founder John Schnatter will step down as CEO next month, about two months after he publicly criticized the NFL leadership over national anthem protests by football players.

The company said Thursday that Schnatter remains chairman but be replaced as chief executive by Chief Operating Officer Steve Ritchie on Jan. 1.

Schnatter had blamed slowing sales growth on the outcry surrounding NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. Papa John’s International Inc. is an NFL sponsor and advertiser. Schnatter also said at the time that customers had a negative view of the chain’s association with the NFL.

The comments drew praise from white supremacists and the company apologized two weeks later.

Ritchie would not say if Schnatter’s NFL comments played a role in the job change.

EX-SHERIFF CHARGED

Former Kentucky sheriff pleads guilty to theft charges

(Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky sheriff accused of stealing money from an investigation fund used to make undercover drug purchases has pleaded guilty to two felony charges.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Marvin J. Lipfird was sentenced Tuesday to three months in jail, five months’ home incarceration, 80 hours’ community service and five years’ probation. He’ll have to repay Harlan County $20,285.

Federal prosecutors said Lipfird misappropriated more than $25,000 between 2011 and 2013. He was also accused of using a county-provided credit card for an array of personal expenses, including food, alcohol, hotel rooms and a subscription to a dating service.

Lipfird lost his bid for a third term as Harlan County sheriff in 2014.

He’ll serve his jail sentence on weekends and has already repaid $2,262.