on 08/04/2018 |

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — The Auburn Tigers from the start are looking for a better finish. The Tigers flirted with a playoff berth in 2017, beat the two national championship game participants _ and lost their final two games for the second straight season.

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia has opened practice with players motivated to complete the job it started last season when it won the SEC championship but lost to Alabama in the national championship game. Tight end Isaac Nauta says he doesn’t want to again experience the pain of that loss.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU coach Ed Orgeron says guard Ed Ingram has been suspended indefinitely for an unspecified violation of team rules. The suspension of the 6-foot-4, 314-pound Ingram comes as players report for the first practices of fall camp this weekend. It also leaves the Tigers with three returning starters on the offensive line. Orgeron says junior college transfer Damien Lewis would be the first-team right guard when practice begins Saturday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has started its first preseason camp under new coach Jeremy Pruitt as the Volunteers attempt to bounce back from one of their worst seasons ever. Tennessee hired the former Alabama defensive coordinator after going 4-8 and failing to win a Southeastern Conference game last season.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky coach Mark Stoops says sophomore defensive lineman Josh Paschal has a malignant melanoma on his right foot. He says offensive line coach John Schlarman also is dealing with an unspecified health issue. Stoops says Paschal recently had lesions removed from the bottom of the foot. Schlarman is still coaching the team while undergoing testing to determine his illness.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Darius James was carted off the field twice last season while playing for Auburn. The offensive lineman has been a study in resiliency as he rebounded from neck and leg injuries to not miss any time for the Tigers. James is now with the New York Jets and trying to overcome long odds to make the roster as a rookie.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has started its first preseason camp under new coach Jeremy Pruitt as the Volunteers attempt to bounce back from one of their worst seasons ever. Tennessee hired the former Alabama defensive coordinator after going 4-8 and failing to win a Southeastern Conference game last season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville says top returning receiver Jaylen Smith “is doing well” after undergoing an emergency appendectomy. The 6-foot-4, 223-pound senior had the procedure hours before the Cardinals began fall practice. Cardinals head trainer Matt Summers says Smith is expected to make a full recovery after the illness was detected early. Smith had career highs of 60 receptions for 980 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have placed safety Johnathan Cyprien on injured reserve and waived injured defensive lineman Connor Flagel. The Titans also agreed to terms with offensive tackle Laurence Gibson with tight end Phillip Supernaw passing his physical after being on the physically unable to perform list. Cyprien tore his left ACL on Wednesday and the Titans have been looking at potential replacements.