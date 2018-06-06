AP SPORTS: BIG LEAGUE NEWS AND SCHEDULE, CAVS FACE EXTREMELY IMPORTANT GAME 3, NHL & NFL FRONT OFFICE NEWS

on 06/06/2018 |

Update on the latest in sports:

MLB SCHEDULE

Scherzer gets 13 strikeouts in 10th win, Nationals beat Rays

UNDATED (AP) — Max Scherzer pitched eight strong innings to become the first 10-game winner in the majors this season, striking out 13 in the Washington Nationals’ 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.

Scherzer won his ninth consecutive decision while scattering five hits and did not allow a runner past second base until pinch hitter Brad Miller’s two-out double in the eighth.

Sean Doolittle pitched the ninth for his 15th save in 16 opportunities.

Scherzer struck out Johnny Field, Christian Arroyo and Daniel Robertson on a combined nine pitches in the sixth inning. It was the third nine pitch/three strikeout inning in Nationals history and the first since Scherzer did it against Philadelphia on May 14, 2017.

Elsewhere in the major leagues:

— Madison Bumgarner tossed six solid innings in his long-awaited season debut but was outpitched by Patrick Corbin as the Arizona Diamondbacks held off San Francisco 3-2, ending the Giants’ five-game winning streak. More than two months after breaking the pinkie on his pitching hand during his final start of spring training, Bumgarner allowed two runs and eight hits in his first regular-season outing.

— Freddie Freeman homered and had four hits, Dansby Swanson and Nick Markakis also went deep and the Atlanta Braves routed the San Diego Padres 14-1. Sean Newcomb and Luke Jackson combined on a four-hitter for the NL East leaders, who unloaded with 18 hits one night after losing the series opener 11-4.

— Andrew Heaney pitched a one-hitter on his 27th birthday to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 1-0 win over the Kansas City Royals. Heaney only allowed a single to Hunter Dozier with one out in the fifth and needed 116 pitches to pitch his first complete game.

— Jose Abreu hit a two-run homer in the first inning of the second game of a doubleheader to spoil Zack Littell’s major league debut, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 6-3 to earn a split. In the first game, Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run homer with two outs in the eighth for the Twins in a 4-2 victory that ruined a stellar start by White Sox right-hander Reynaldo Lopez.

— Corey Kluber scattered seven hits in seven strong innings and moved into a tie for the American League lead with his ninth win, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2. Kluber gave up a run, struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter for the fifth straight start, a stretch of 35 1/3 innings. The right-hander is tied with New York’s Luis Severino for the league lead in wins.

— J.D. Martinez hit his 20th home run, Steven Wright pitched seven sharp innings in his first start of the season and the Boston Red Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 6-0. Xander Bogaerts also homered for the Red Sox, who have won six of eight and hold the best record in the majors at 42-19.

— Miguel Andujar hit his first career grand slam, CC Sabathia pitched seven innings to snap a five-start winless streak and the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2. Aaron Hicks added a three-run blast as the Yankees won for the sixth time in seven games. New York is 30-9 since a 9-9 start.

— Alex Cobb delivered his best performance since signing a rich contract with Baltimore late in spring training, helping the Orioles break a seven-game losing streak by beating the New York Mets 2-1. The Orioles ended their longest skid of the season and sent the slumping Mets to their fifth loss in a row. New York has dropped seven straight at Citi Field.

— Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run home run with two outs in the eighth inning to power the Minnesota Twins past Chicago 4-2 in the first game of a doubleheader The win spoiled a stellar start by White Sox right-hander Reynaldo Lopez.

— Kyle Seager, Mike Zunino and Jean Segura all homered off Dallas Keuchel early to back up another solid start by James Paxton and give the Seattle Mariners a 7-1 win over the Houston Astros. The Mariners have won five straight to move ahead of the defending champion Astros and into first place in the American League West.

— Joc Pederson, Yaisel Puig and Cody Bellinger hit home runs and the surging Los Angeles Dodgers slugged their way past the free-falling Pittsburgh Pirates 5-0. Pederson hit a two-run shot off Joe Musgrove in the second inning, Puig led off the fourth with his seventh of the season and Bellinger drilled a long blast that smacked off the batter’s eye in center field against reliever Tyler Glasnow in the sixth.

— Chris Iannetta hit a two-run homer off Anthony DeSclafani in his return to the mound, and Carlos Gonzalez added a three-run shot to power Colorado over Cincinnati 9-6. The Rockies ended a four-game losing streak that was their longest since they dropped eight in a row last June.

— Adrian Beltre led off the eighth inning with a tiebreaking homer for the Texas Rangers, who went deep a season-high five times in a 7-4 win over the Oakland Athletics. Beltre made it 5-4 when he connected off reliever Lou Trivino, who then walked Jurickson Profar before Joey Gallo pulled a two-run shot into the right-field seats. It was Gallo’s 16th homer.

— Zach Eflin pitched into the eighth inning, Nick Williams homered and the Philadelphia Phillies snapped a three-game slide with a 6-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Williams had three RBIs and Eflin allowed one run and eight hits in a season-high 7 2/3 innings on an unseasonably cool night at Wrigley Field.

— Brian Anderson and J.T. Riddle homered to help a shaky Jose Urena get his first win of the season as the Miami Marlins stopped a six-game losing streak with a 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Anderson had a two-run homer and two singles for the Marlins, who had lost nine of 10.

MLB NEWS

Rangers give Lincecum unconditional release after rehab

UNDATED (AP) — Tim Lincecum won’t be making a major league comeback with the Texas Rangers, who had signed the two-time NL Cy Young winner during spring training with plans for him to be a reliever.

The Rangers granted Lincecum his unconditional release today after the end of his 30-day rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock.

General manager Jon Daniels said, “Despite best intentions and a lot of hard work, we just didn’t feel that it was the right move to bring him up right now.”

In other baseball news:

— The Red Sox placed left-handed pitcher Drew Pomeranz on the 10-day disabled list with tendinitis in his left biceps.

— The St. Louis Cardinals activated All-Stars Yadier Molina and Carlos Martínez from the 10-day disabled list. The moves were announced before the series opener with Miami.

— The Tampa Bay Rays placed starting pitcher Chris Archer on the 10-day disabled list. However, manager Kevin Cash said he did not expect the right-hander’s first career DL stint to be a lengthy stay.

— New York Yankees left-hander Jordan Montgomery will have Tommy John surgery on his elbow this week.

— Yankees manager Aaron Boone says he’s “excited” and “grateful” after Major League Baseball agreed today to change the time of New York’s July 8 game at Toronto from 8 p.m. to 1 p.m. Originally scheduled for 1 p.m., the game was moved to the evening last week after being selected for broadcast on ESPN. That meant New York, which has a doubleheader at Baltimore beginning at 4:05 p.m. the following day, would have played three games in approximately 24 hours.

NHL-ISLANDERS SHAKEUP

Islanders fire GM Snow, coach Weight

NEW YORK (AP) — Lou Lamoriello moved quickly to shake up the New York Islanders by firing general manager Garth Snow and coach Doug Weight and naming himself the team’s new GM just two weeks after taking over as president of hockey operations.

Lamoriello made the moves that begin to reshape the organization in his image, two weeks to the day ownership said he’d have “full authority over all hockey matters.” Lamoriello left the Toronto Maple Leafs to run the Islanders and will begin the search for a new coach immediately.

The Islanders missed the playoffs eight times in Snow’s 12 years as general manager, including the past two seasons.

NFL-GIANTS-GETTLEMAN LYMPHOMA

New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman has lymphoma

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman has lymphoma, and he says the prognosis for his recovery is “positive.”

Gettleman, hired in the offseason to replace Jerry Reese, released a statement Tuesday about his health. He says he recently “underwent an annual physical, during which it was discovered I have lymphoma. Over the past week, I have undergone more testing to determine the course of treatment, which is scheduled to start in the very near future.

“The doctor’s outlook for the treatment and the prognosis is positive, and so am I.”

The 67-year-old Gettleman says he plans to continue working “as much as the treatment process will allow.”

HORSE RACING-BELMONT-DRAW

Justify draws No. 1 post for Triple try in Belmont Stakes

NEW YORK (AP) — Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner Justify will break from the No. 1 post as the early 4-5 favorite in the Belmont Stakes as the colt tries to complete a Triple Crown sweep.

Trainer Bob Baffert is not a fan of the inside post for his horses, no matter what the race.

Justify will take on nine rivals in the 1½-mile race Saturday at Belmont Park. Trainer Todd Pletcher will saddle Noble Indy and Vino Rosso, and he says Baffert must be nervous about Justify’s post position.

CAULEY ACCIDENT

Police release details on crash involving golfer Bud Cauley

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Police have released more details about the crash that injured PGA Tour player Bud Cauley and three others in Ohio.

A report released Tuesday by Dublin police shows 37-year-old David Crawford was driving at the time of the crash near Muirfield Village Golf Club Friday night that also injured former NHL Columbus Blue Jackets player James Wisniewski.

Police say the car went off the right side of the road, hit a culvert and went airborne before striking a large tree. The car then hit several smaller trees before coming to rest in a ditch.

Cauley suffered broken ribs, a collapsed lung and a leg fracture. He later said the accident was the “scariest night of my life.”

No charges had been filed as of Tuesday.