AP SPORTS – CAVS CRUSH CELTICS, LIGHTNING TAKES LEAD, JUSTIFY AND HARVICK WIN AGAIN

on 05/20/2018 |

Cavs crush Celtics…Lightning take 3-2 lead…Justify wins Preakness…Harvick gets another victory

CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James delivered 27 points and 12 assists as the Cleveland Cavaliers hammered the Boston Celtics, 116-86. James was 8-for-12 from the field and 3-for-3 from 3-point range to help the Cavs get within two games to one in the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals. The Cavaliers were 17-for-34 from beyond the arc, with Kyle Korver going 4-for-4 while scoring 14 points.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy (va-sih-LEHV’-skee) stopped 28 shots and the Tampa Bay Lightning took a three-games-to-two lead in the NHL’s Eastern Conference final by holding off the Washington Capitals, 3-2. Cedric Paquette put Tampa Bay ahead to stay just 19 seconds after the opening faceoff. Ryan Callahan set up the first goal and scored the eventual game-winner, beating Braden Holtby 33 seconds into the second period to give the Lightning a 3-0 lead.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Justify is one win away from the Triple Crown after capturing Saturday’s Preakness, outracing the field on a sloppy track similar to the conditions in his Kentucky Derby victory two weeks earlier. It’s the second Preakness win for jockey Mike Smith in 17 starts and keeps alive the chance for trainer Baffert’s second Triple Crown champion in four years. Baffert tied D. Wayne Lukas’ record with his 14th victory in a Triple Crown race and matched 19th-century trainer R.W. Walden with his seventh Preakness title.

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Harvick earned $1 million on Saturday by winning the NASCAR All-Star race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He won two of the first three stages and beat Daniel Suarez to the finish line on the 11th anniversary of his first All-Star win. Harvick has already won five times on the Cup Series circuit this year, including the last two races at Dover and Kansas.

DALLAS (AP) — PGA Tour rookie Aaron Wise shot a 3-under 68 to pull even with Marc Leishman (LEESH’-man) for the third-round lead at the AT&T Byron Nelson. The 21-year-old Wise had consecutive birdies on Nos. 16 and 17 before a bogey on the final hole to fall into a tie at 17-under 196. Leishman shot 69 after setting a 36-hole tournament record previously shared by Tiger Woods.