AP SPORTS: CONF FINALS FOR NBA HEATING UP, BIG LEAGUE TRADES, AND NBA PLAYER STUN GUNNED BY POLICE

on 05/25/2018 |

Cavaliers face elimination…Rockets take 3-2 lead over Warriors…Red Sox to get Pedroia back

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers face their second elimination game of the postseason tonight when they host the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals. So far in this series, the home team has won every game. If Cleveland wins tonight, Game 7 will be in Boston on Sunday.

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets are one win away from advancing to the NBA Finals. They beat defending champion Golden State 98-94 last night in Houston to take a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference finals. Houston could be without Chris Paul for tomorrow night’s Game 6 in Oakland. He left last night’s game in the final minute with a right hamstring injury.

BOSTON (AP) — Dustin Pedroia is set to be activated by the Red Sox after missing Boston’s first 50 games while recovering from knee surgery. The star second baseman had cartilage-restoration surgery on his left knee seven months ago. Manager Alex Cora says Pedroia will come off the disabled list for a weekend series against Atlanta at Fenway Park against Atlanta and will start one of the first two games.

MIAMI (AP) — Miami right-hander Jose Urena pitches at home tonight against three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer and the Nationals. Urena went 14-7 with a 3.82 ERA last season and was the Marlins’ opening day starter this year. But Miami has lost all 10 of his starts, and 12 straight dating to last September — tying Brian Moehler’s dubious club record set from 2005-06.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown says he tried to remain calm when Milwaukee police used a stun gun to take him down during his arrest for a parking violation. Brown told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that he gets mad every time he watches the police body camera video released this week because he was “pretty much defenseless.” He says police pinned him down and held his hands behind his back, then used a Taser on him outside a Walgreens store Jan. 26.