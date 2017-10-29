AP SPORTS – KENTUCKY FOOTBALL, LOUISVILLE FOOTBALL AND MORE

on 10/29/2017 |

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Chandler Parsons finally gave Memphis fans what they’ve waited for, scoring 24 points on accurate shooting to lead the Grizzlies to a 103-89 victory over the Houston Rockets. Parsons, who has struggled and battled injuries since signing with the Grizzlies last season, was part of a Memphis bench effort that dominated the Rockets reserves.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — John Tavares scored a natural hat trick in the third period, leading the New York Islanders to a 6-2 victory over the Nashville Predators. Jordan Eberle scored twice and Ryan Pulock had a goal for New York.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — John Wolford threw four of his five touchdown passes to Greg Dortch, leading Wake Forest past Louisville 42-32 Saturday. It was obvious the most explosive playmaker on the field was Dortch — not reigning Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson. Dortch finished with 10 catches for 167 yards.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Stephen Johnson ran for an 11-yard touchdown with 33 seconds remaining and hit Benny Snell with the 2-point conversion pass, Snell rushed for three touchdowns and Kentucky rallied past Tennessee 29-26 Saturday night for its first win over the Volunteers since 2011. Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano completed a 48-yard Hail Mary pass to Jeff George that fell three yards short of the end zone as time expired.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Jake Bentley ran for two touchdowns and threw for another to lead South Carolina to a 34-27 win over Vanderbilt that assured the Southeastern Conference’s East Division race would go on at least one more week. Bentley was 19-of-29 for 174 yards and ran six times for 47 yards.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — McKenzie Milton threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns and scored another on the ground and Number 18 UCF reinforced its reputation for having one of the most explosive offenses in the country with a 73-33 win over Austin Peay on Saturday night. The 73 points scored was a school record for the Knights, who lead the nation in scoring.