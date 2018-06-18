AP SPORTS: KOEPKA WINS BACK-TO-BACK, LPGA TOUR UPDATES, MAJOR LEAGUE NEWS AND MORE

on 06/18/2018 |

Update on the latest sports

PGA-US OPEN

Back-to-back US Open crowns for Koepka

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh) will spend another year as the reigning U.S. Open champion.

Koepka is the first player to successfully defend his U.S. Open title since Curtis Strange in 1989, finishing one stroke ahead of a hard-charging Tommy Fleetwood. The 28-year-old Koepka closed with a 2-under 68 for a 1-over total at unforgiving Shinnecock Hills. He won last year’s event at Erin Hills with a 16 under total.

Koepka seized control with a wedge to 3½ feet for birdie on the par-5 16th for a two-shot lead. He closed with a bogey after pulling his approach off the grandstand, but Fleetwood’s late hiccup took the pressure off Koepka.

Fleetwood moved into contention by becoming the sixth player to shoot 63 in the major, carding eight birdies and a bogey. He began the round six strokes back after firing a 78 on Saturday, and he came within a missed 8-foot birdie putt on 18 to force a playoff and set a tournament record for lowest score in a single round.

Dustin Johnson shot an even-par 70 to finish two shots back and one ahead of Patrick Reed, who closed with a 68.

MLB SCHEDULE

Astros win 11th straight and finish 10-0 trip

UNDATED (AP) — The Astros are heading home after completing a perfect 10-game road trip that gives them an 11-game winning streak.

Carlos Correa belted a solo homer to spark the Astros’ three-run eighth in a 7-4 comeback at Kansas City. Evan Gattis went 3-for-4 and put Houston ahead with an RBI single in the eighth before Marwin Gonzalez singled home a run.

Correa had three RBIs and winning pitcher Tony Sipp worked a hitless seventh after Lance McCullers Jr. allowed two earned runs over six innings.

The outcome allowed the Astros to expand their lead in the AL West to 1 ½ games over Seattle.

The Mariners had to settle for a split of their four-game series with Boston after Rafael Devers (DEH’-vurz), Jackie Bradley Jr. and Xander Bogaerts (BOH’-gahrts) homered to power the Red Sox past the M’s, 9-3. Devers smacked a three-run shot to cap the Red Sox’s five-run third, four innings before Bradley and Bogaerts when deep to put the Bosox ahead, 8-2.

Eduardo Rodriguez struck out nine and allowed two runs over six innings to improve to 9-1.

Boston is back in a virtual first-place tie with the Yankees in the AL East following New York’s 3-1 loss to the Rays. Carlos Gomez ignited Tampa Bay’s three-run second with an RBI double before scoring on Matt Duffy’s two-run single.

CC Sabathia (sah-BATH’-ee-uh) struck out 10 over 7 2/3 innings, but he fell to 4-2 as the Yankees ended a three-game winning streak.

Checking out Sunday’s other major league action:

— Shane Bieber picked up his first career victory by yielding 10 hits but just one run over 5 2/3 innings to send the Indians past the Twins, 4-1. Yan Gomes (yahn gohmz) snapped a 1-1 tie with a three-run double in the third inning. Cleveland avoided a three-game sweep and broke a five-game losing streak against Minnesota.

— The Indians still lead the AL Central by 2 ½ games over Detroit following the Tigers’ fifth straight win, 3-1 versus the White Sox in Chicago. Nicholas Castellanos (kas-tee-AH’-nohs) homered for the third time in two games after entering Saturday’s action in a 1-for-21 slump. Winning pitcher Blaine Hardy gave up one run on six hits in 5 1/3 innings.

— The Athletics erased a 5-2 deficit and beat the Angels, 6-5 on Jonathan Lucroy’s (LOO’-kroyz) walk-off single in the 11th inning . Marcus Semien led off the bottom of the ninth with a homer and Mark Canha tied it with an RBI single after supplying a second-inning homer.

— Julio Teheran came off the disabled list and fired six hitless innings to lead the Braves’ 4-1 victory over the Padres. Teheran fanned a season-high 11 and threw 95 pitches before leaving with leg cramps under sweltering heat in Atlanta. John Camargo slapped a two-run double and Tyler Flowers added a two-run homer as the Braves stretched their lead in the NL East to 3 ½ games over Washington.

— The Blue Jays completed a three-game sweep of the Nationals as Teoscar (tay-AHS’-kur) Hernandez and Yangervis Solarte (yahn HEHR’-vihs soh-LAHR’-tay) launched back-to-back homers in the eighth inning of an 8-6 verdict. Randal Grichuk (GRIH’-chuhk) hit a pair of solo shots and Hernandez was 3-for-4 while reaching base four times. Slumping Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper started as the designated hitter and went 0 for 5 with two strikeouts, dropping his average to .218.

— Maikel (MY’-kehl) Franco slammed a two-run homer and had four RBIs as the Phillies beat the Brewers for the second straight day, 10-9. Rhys Hoskins also hit a two-run homer, and Odubel (oh-DOO’-bul) Herrera’s solo shot in the ninth became very important after Milwaukee scored four times in the bottom half to get within a run. Eric Thames homered twice for the Brew Crew, including a three-run blast that brought Milwaukee within 10-9.

— Milwaukee still tops the NL Central by a half-game after the second-place Cubs were shut out in St. Louis, 5-0. Jack Flaherty combined with four relievers on a four-hitter to help the Cardinals get within four games of the division lead. Matt Carpenter hit a solo homer and Yadier (YAH’-dee-ehr) Molina doubled home a run after his double-play grounder broke a scoreless tie in the sixth inning.

— Brandon Nimmo and Asdrubal (as-DROO’-bul) Cabrera homered off Brad Boxberger while the Mets scored four times in the ninth inning to rally past the Diamondbacks, 5-3. Jose Bautista provided an RBI double and scored on Nimmo’s go-ahead, two-run blast. Nimmo had three hits and scored twice as the Mets earned a four-game split and kept the NL West-leading DBacks 1 ½ games ahead of Los Angeles.

— Nick Hundley and Brandon Belt each hit two-run home runs and Chris Stratton pitched six solid innings as the Giants topped the Dodgers, 4-1 to avoid a three-game sweep. Stratton gave up an unearned run in the first inning and limited Los Angeles to three this over six innings. San Francisco won despite just three hits.

— Jose Trevino blooped a two-run, walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth to complete the Rangers’ 13-12 win over the Rockies. Colorado closer Wade Davis retired just one batter in the ninth, surrendering bases-loaded walks to Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Joey Gallo before Trevino delivered the winning hit. Jurrickson Profar (PROH’-fahr) crushed a three-run homer and had four RBIs for Texas.

— Eugenio (ay-oo-HEH’-nee-oh) Suarez homered for the second straight game and Joey Votto (VAH’-toh) celebrated his 1,500th major league contest by going 2 for 4 with two RBIs to help the Reds dump the Pirates, 8-6. Suarez hit a two-run shot off Joe Musgrove in the fourth, one inning before Votto’s blast chased the Pittsburgh starter.

— Jace (jays) Peterson and Mark Trumbo homered and the Orioles snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 10-4 victory over the Marlins. Baltimore also ended a club record-tying string of 11 straight losses at home.

MLB-NEWS

Carrasco on DL

UNDATED (AP) — The Indians have placed pitcher Carlos Carrasco on the 10-day disabled list with a bruised right elbow.

Carrasco was struck by Joe Mauer’s line drive in the second inning of Saturday’s 9-3 loss to Minnesota.

Cleveland also recalled right-hander Shane Bieber from Triple-A Columbus to make his second major league start Sunday. Left-hander Tyler Olson was placed on the DL with a strained back muscle, and right-hander Evan Marshall was recalled from Columbus.

In other MLB news:

— Yovani Gallardo (yoh-VAH’-nee gy-AHR’-doh) is back with the Texas Rangers after being selected from the Triple-A Round Rock roster. The 32-year-old Gallardo went 13-11 with a 3.42 ERA for Texas in 2015 before signing a free-agent contract with Baltimore.

— Adalberto Mondesi is back with the Royals as part of a roster shuffle, recalled from Triple-A Omaha. The Royals also called up outfielder Rosell Herrera and purchased the contract of right-hander Wily Peralta from Omaha. They optioned right-hander Scott Barlow and infielder Ramon Torres to their Pacific Coast League affiliate. They transferred left-handed pitcher Eric Skoglund to the 60-day disabled list.

— The Rays have activated slick-fielding shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria (ah-DAY’-nee eh-cheh-vah-REE’-uh) from the 10-day disabled list. The 29-year-old had been sidelined since May 17 with a right hamstring strain.

SOCCER-WORLD CUP

Pogba goal for France now an Australia own goal

MOSCOW (AP) —Paul Pogba is no longer the scorer of France’s winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Australia.

FIFA says its panel of former coaches and players analyzing World Cup games judged that Australia defender Aziz Behich got the decisive final touch in the 81st minute.

After Pogba stretched to shoot, the ball looped up from Behich’s attempted clearance and struck the crossbar on its way down to land over the goal-line.

The decision means an assist for France forward Olivier Giroud is also canceled.

FIFA’s technical study group reviews each goal as part of its work preparing a report of tactical trends at the tournament.

Saturday’s game was contentious when France scored from the spot after being awarded a penalty following a VAR review.

LPGA TOUR

So Yeon Ryu wins Meijer LPGA Classic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — So Yeon Ryu won the Meijer LPGA Classic for her first victory of the season and sixth overall.

She closed with a 5-under 67 for a two-stroke margin over Caroline Masson. Ryu began the final round two shots back before carding six birdies and a bogey.