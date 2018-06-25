AP SPORTS: MLB SCHEDULE, NHL FREE AGENCY, WORLD CUP UPDATES, AND PGA CHAMPIONS

on 06/25/2018 |

Update on the latest sports

MLB-SCHEDULE

Bosox beat M’s to catch

UNDATED (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have regained a virtual piece of first place in the AL East following Chris Sale’s brilliant performance in a 5-0 shutout of the Mariners.

Sale struck out 13 while limiting Seattle to four hits and a walk over seven innings. He fanned 10 of the first 16 batters he faced and ended his start by whiffing Mike Zunino on a 100-mph fastball.

Mitch Moreland hit a two-run homer as the Red Sox took the rubber match of the three-game set to catch the Yankees in the division race.

The Yanks have their first three-game losing streak of the season after falling to the Rays, 7-6 on rookie Jake Bauers’ home run in the bottom of the 12th. The New York bullpen no-hit Tampa Bay for eight innings before Bauers completed the Rays’ three-game sweep.

Adeiny Hechevarria (ah-DAY’-nee eh-cheh-vah-REE’-uh) launched a solo homer and Jesus Sucre doubled home a pair.

The Yankees fell despite Giancarlo Stanton, who was 5-for-5 with a game-tying homer and two RBIs. Miguel Andujar (an-DOO’-hahr) smacked a three-run homer for New York.

Checking out Sunday’s other major league action:

— The Indians have a season-high, seven-game winning streak after homering four times in a 12-2 thrashing of the Tigers. Edwin Encarnacion (ehn-kahr-nah-see-OHN’) launched a grand slam in the eighth inning after Francisco Lindor (lihn-DOHR’), Jose Ramirez and Jason Kipnis went deep for Cleveland. The Indians outscored Detroit 26-3 in the three-game sweep and expanded their lead in the AL Central to eight games over the Tigers and Twins.

— Minnesota ended the Rangers’ seven-game winning streak as Jose Berrios (beh-REE’-ohs) struck out a career-best 12 in seven innings of a 2-0 shutout of Texas. Bobby Wilson and Robbie Grossman each singled in a run to back Berrios, who allowed just three hits to help the Twins stop a three-game skid. Losing pitcher Bartolo Colon allowed two runs and seven hits over seven frames.

— Yuli Gurriel (YOO’-lee gur-ee-EHL’) belted a grand slam while the Astros exploded for eight runs in the second inning of their 15th win in 17 games, 11-3 over the Royals. Jose Altuve (al-TOO’-vay) scored twice and had two RBIs as Houston dropped Kansas City to 3-18 this month. Gerrit Cole is 9-1 after fanning eight while pitching five innings of one-run ball, helping the Astros move 4 ½ games ahead of second-place Seattle in the AL West.

— Kendrys Morales clubbed a pinch-hit homer in the 10th inning to send the Blue Jays to a 7-6 victory over the Angels. The game-winning blast came off Hansel Robles, who was making his Los Angeles debut after being claimed off waivers from the Mets. Curtis Granderson, Aledmys (ah-LEHD’-mees) Diaz and Travis Dunn also homered for Toronto, which split the four-game series after dropping the first two.

— The White Sox trounced the Athletics, 10-3 as Yoan Moncada smacked a three-run homer and had six RBIs. Daniel Palka and Yolmer Sanchez also connected for Chicago, which had dropped nine of 10.

— Justin Turner slammed the Dodgers’ seventh home run of the afternoon, a solo blast in the 11th inning to give Los Angeles its 12th consecutive win over the Mets, 8-7. Cody Bellinger and Kike (KEE’-kay) Hernandez each homered twice for the Dodgers, who also received round-trippers from Max Muncy and Joc Pederson. New York forced extra innings on Kevin Plawecki’s three-run blast in the eighth before absorbing its sixth straight loss.

— The Diamondbacks kept their 2 ½-game lead over Los Angeles in the NL West by downing the Pirates, 3-0. Clay Buchholz retired his first 11 batters and worked five innings before leaving the game with tightness in his left side. David Peralta and John Ryan Murphy went deep in Arizona’s 12th victory in 16 games.

— Luke Weaver worked into the sixth inning and Jose Martinez belted a three-run homer as the Cardinals posted an 8-2 whipping of the Brewers. Weaver allowed a pair of first-inning runs but settled down to hold Milwaukee to five hits over 5 2/3s. The Brewers’ lead in the NL Central remains two games over Chicago, with the Redbirds 4 ½ games back.

— Pitcher Mike Lorenzen connected for a pinch-hit homer and the Reds won their seventh in a row by rallying past the Cubs, 8-6. Lorenzen’s blast came one day after hurler Anthony DeSclafani hit a grand slam against Chicago. Jesse Winker added a pinch-hit, three-run homer in the seventh before Joey Votto doubled home the go-ahead run four batters later.

— Freddie Freeman’s two-run single put the Braves ahead for good and Dansby Swanson added a pinch-hit, two-run shot in the eighth inning of Atlanta’s 7-3 win against the Orioles. Charlie Culberson added a two-run double as the Braves beat Baltimore for the first time in six years. Brandon McCarthy overcame home runs by pinch-hitter Mark Trumbo and Trey Mancini to get the victory.

— The Nationals trailed 6-2 before scoring three times in the sixth and three more in the eighth to beat the Phillies, 8-6. Daniel Murphy delivered a go-ahead, two-run single and Michael A. Taylor went 3-for-5 with two RBIs as Washington salvaged the finale of the three-game series. Anthony Rendon (rehn-DOHN’) homered for the Nats, who are three games behind the NL East-leading Braves and a half-game in back of the Phils.

— The Giants pulled out a 3-2 win over the Padres on Hunter Pence’s two-run double in the bottom of the 11th. Cory Spangenberg (SPAN’-jehn-burg) had put San Diego ahead in the top of the 11th with a single. Giants rookie Dereck Rodriguez stuck out six and walked one over seven innings, allowing one run on four hits in his fifth major league start.

— Derek Dietrich homered for the third straight game and tied a career high with four hits in leading the Marlins’ 8-5 win at Colorado. Dietrich hit .419 on Miami’s nine-game road trip and added an RBI single in a two-run seventh to give the Marlins a three-run cushion. Nolan Arenado (ar-eh-NAH’-doh) homered for the fifth time in six games, but German Marquez was rocked for five earned runs over 3 1/3 innings for the Rockies.

MLB-NEWS

Braves place closer Vizcaino on DL with sore right shoulder

UNDATED (AP) — The Braves have placed closer Arodys Vizcaino (viz-ky-EE’-noh) on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation.

The decision was made before Sunday’s game against Baltimore after the right-hander had been unavailable to pitch in the first two games of the series due to shoulder soreness.

Vizcaino is 2-2 with a 1.82 ERA and 15 saves in 17 opportunities.

The Braves also selected the contract of right-hander Evan Phillips from Triple-A Gwinnett.

In other MLB news:

—Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka has cleared a key hurdle in his rehab program for strained right and left hamstrings. He threw 26 pitches in his first bullpen session before Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay. Tanaka has been sidelined since getting hurt June 8 while running the bases in a game. He could rejoin the Yankees before the All-Star break next month.

— Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is day to day with a sore left shoulder. Bryant was out of Chicago’s starting lineup for Sunday’s series finale against the Reds, the second straight start he’s missed. The Cubs are also missing right-hander Tyler Chatwood, the scheduled starter. He left the club this morning when his wife went into labor. Left-hander Mike Montgomery got the start instead. The Cubs optioned righty Luke Farrell to Triple-A Iowa and placed lefty Rob Zastryzny (zuh-STRIZ’-nee) on the 10-day disabled list. Righties Cory Mazzoni and Justin Hancock were recalled from Iowa.

NHL-CAPITALS-CARLSON

Caps hang onto Carlson

WASHINGTON (AP) — The NHL’s free agent market won’t include one of the league’s highly-coveted blueliners.

The Washington Capitals have re-signed John Carlson to an eight-year, $64 million contract that allows the Stanley Cup champions to keep the do-it-all defenseman. Carlson led all defensemen with 68 points in the regular season and 20 in the playoffs to help Washington win the Metropolitan Division and then the Stanley Cup.

The contract makes Carlson the second-highest-paid player on the Capitals behind Alex Ovechkin.

NFL-KEITH MCCANTS-ARREST

Ex-NFL, Alabama player Keith McCants arrested on drug charge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A former defensive end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the University of Alabama has been arrested on drug charges in Florida.

Pinellas County Jail records show 50-year-old Keith McCants was arrested early Monday near St. Petersburg. He’s charged with a felony count of possession of crack cocaine and driving with a revoked or suspended license. He bonded out of jail, but records don’t list a lawyer.

Jail records show multiple arrests since 2010. His most recent arrest was in January, for driving with a suspended license. Court records show he faces a July 10 court date.

McCants made the All-America Team at Alabama and was selected fourth overall by the Buccaneers in the 1990 NFL Draft. His career ended in 1995. He also played for the Oilers and Cardinals.

SOCCER-WORLD CUP

Colombia eliminates Poland

MOSCOW (AP) — Radamel Falcao’s first World Cup goal led Colombia to a 3-0 victory over Poland and kept the team in the running for a spot in the knockout round. Poland was eliminated.

Falcao’s goal was sandwiched by tallies by Yerry Mina and Juan Cuadrado between the 40th and 75th minutes.

Both teams lost Group H openers and knew another loss would end their hopes of advancing.

Also Sunday, Harry Kane scored a hat trick and England secured a place in the last 16 at the World Cup with a 6-1 rout of Panama. England goes into the Group G finale against Belgium level on points and with the same goal difference after conceding a late goal against Panama, which was eliminated after two matches in its World Cup debut.

Senegal and Japan drew 2-2 in Sunday’s other match.

TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Watson wins 3rd Travelers title

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Bubba Watson overcame a six-stroke deficit to win his third Travelers Championship title.

Watson closed with a 7-under 63 for a 17-under total and a three-shot win over Paul Casey, Stewart Cink (sink), Beau Hossler and J.B. Holmes.

Watson became the first three-time winner on the PGA Tour this season, and pulled within one of Billy Casper’s tournament record of four victories.

Casey surged up the leaderboard with a 62.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Scott McCarron wins Champions event in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Scott McCarron came away with the American Family Insurance Championship with an 8-under 64 for a one-stroke victory over hometown player Jerry Kelly.

The 52-year-old McCarron birdied Nos. 14-16 and parred the final two to hold on for his first victory of the season and seventh in three years on the PGA Tour Champions. He finished at 15-under 201 at University Ridge.

Kelly shot 65, also parring the final two holes.

GOLF-BRITISH OPEN-LAWRIE

Injured Lawrie to miss Open return to Carnoustie

LONDON (AP) — Paul Lawrie, who won the 1999 British Open at Carnoustie following a dramatic collapse by Jean Van de Velde, will miss next month’s edition at the same venue because of injury.

“It is with regret that I announce my withdrawal from all Tour events forthe remainder of the current season,” Lawrie said in a statement on Monday.

Van de Velde, hoping to become France’s second British Open champion after Arnaud Massy claimed the coveted Claret Jug in 1907, led by three shots on the final tee of regulation play but then proceeded to triple bogey the last hole.

That meant Van de Velde went into a play-off with Lawrie and American Justin Leonard and it was the Scottish player who prevailed on home turf.

Next month’s British Open begins on July 19.

NASCAR-SONOMA

Truex conquers Sonoma again

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. has won at Sonoma for the second time in his career, taming the challenging road course for an easy win over Kevin Harvick.

The defending Cup Series champion waited to pit until the 81st lap, a full eight laps later than Harvick. The decision left fresher tires on Truex’s car down the stretch and allowed him to pass Harvick for the lead around the final hairpin turn with 20 laps to go.

Clint Bowyer finished third and Chase Elliott was fourth.

F1-FRENCH GP

Hamilton wins French GP to retake lead in F1 title race

LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Lewis Hamilton capitalized on a mistake by rival Sebastian Vettel to enjoy a wire-to-wire victory at the French Grand Prix on Sunday and retake the lead in the Formula One title race.

Defending champion Hamilton has 145 points after eight races. Vettel, who entered the race with a one-point lead, leaves trailing by 14.