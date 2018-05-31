AP SPORTS: NBA FINALS OPEN IN OAKLAND AGAIN, CAPS WIN IN VEGAS, AND DODGERS GET KERSHAW BACK

on 05/31/2018 |

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The NBA Finals are starting right where they finished last year — and where they’ve opened every year since 2015. Golden State hosts Cleveland tonight in a record fourth straight meeting between the teams. It’s the first time in NBA, NFL, MLB or NHL history that the same teams are meeting four straight times in the championship round. The Warriors have had home-court advantage each time and won Game 1 in all three series. They won last year’s title in five games.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The battle for the Stanley Cup shifts to Washington after the Capitals edged the Golden Knights 3-2 last night in Las Vegas to even the series at a game apiece. Washington captain Alex Ovechkin got the first Stanley Cup Final goal of his 13-year NHL career and the Capitals got their first win ever in the finals. Game 3 is Saturday.

HOUSTON (AP) — After wrapping up a series at Yankee Stadium last night, Jose Altuve (al-TOO’-vay) and the World Series champion Astros return home to face another 2017 playoff opponent in Boston. Including a four-game series at Cleveland last weekend, that makes three straight foes for Houston that participated in last year’s postseason. Lance McCullers Jr. starts the opener of a four-game set against Red Sox lefty Drew Pomeranz.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is scheduled to return to the rotation tonight at home against the Philadelphia Phillies. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner has been on the disabled list for nearly a month with left biceps tendinitis. He is 1-4 with a 2.86 ERA this season. Aaron Nola pitches for the Phillies.

PARIS (AP) — Garbine Muguruza (GAHR’-been moo-gah-ROO’-thuh) is through to the third round of the French Open with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over French wild-card entry Fiona Ferro. Other second-round winners so far include Samantha Stosur and Marin Cilic (CHIHL’-ihch). Top-ranked Rafael Nadal and three-time champion Serena Williams are also scheduled to compete today.