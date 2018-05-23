Logo


AP SPORTS: NFL AWARDS SUPER BOWL TO SEVERAL CITIES

on 05/23/2018

NFL awards Super Bowl to Arizona (2023), New Orleans (2024)
ATLANTA (AP) — The NFL has awarded future Super Bowls to Arizona and New Orleans.
The decision was made Wednesday at the league’s annual spring meeting in Atlanta, which will host the 2019 Super Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The 2023 title game will be played at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, while the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans will be host in 2024.
This will be eighth time the game is held at the 43-year-old Superdome, more than any other stadium. Its most recent Super Bowl was in 2013, which is remembered for the power going out during the second half , resulting in a 34-minute delay.
The retractable roof stadium in suburban Phoenix previously held the Super Bowl in 2008 and 2015 .
After this season’s game in Atlanta, the next three Super Bowls will be held at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium (2020), Raymond James Stadium in Tampa (2021) and the new Hollywood Park stadium in Los Angeles (2022).

