AP SPORTS: NHL FINALS CONTINUE TONIGHT, 76ERS LINK CRITICAL TWEETS TO GM, FLORIDA STAR RETURNING FOR SENIOR SEASON, AND BIG LEAGUE UPDATES

on 05/30/2018 |

Update on the latest sports

NHL-STANLEY CUP FINALS

Game 2 in the desert

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights try to take a 2-0 lead in the Stanley Cup finals when they host the Washington Capitals Wednesday.

The Knights won the opener 6-4 on Monday. The Game 1 winner has won the last six Cups and 61 of 78 overall.

Vegas is aiming to be the first franchise in a major North American professional league to win a title in its first season since the 1950 Cleveland Browns, who entered the NFL as a fully formed team after four seasons in the AAFC.

The temperature in Las Vegas could hit triple digits Wednesday.

NBA-NEWS

76ers investigate critical tweets linked to Colangelo

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have started an investigation into tweets linked in a report to team president Bryan Colangelo that criticized Sixers players Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’) and Markelle Fultz, among other NBA figures.

A report by The Ringer said the burner accounts also took aim at former Sixers general manager Sam Hinkie, Toronto Raptors executive Masai Ujiri (muh-SY’ yoo-JEER’-ee) and former Sixers players Jahlil Okafor (jah-LIHL’ OH’-kah-for) and Nerlens Noel.

The website asked the team about five Twitter accounts it suspected Colangelo was operating. Colangelo said in a statement he used one of the accounts to monitor the NBA industry and other current events, but he was “not familiar with any of the other accounts” brought to his attention and he didn’t know who was “behind them or what their motives may be in using them.”

Embiid, the 24-year-old All-Star center, tweeted that he didn’t believe the report.

In other NBA news:

— Steve Clifford was announced Wednesday as the new coach of the Orlando Magic, returning to a franchise that’s missed the playoffs in each of the last six years. Clifford spent the last five years as coach of the Charlotte Hornets before getting fired at the end of this season. He was an assistant in Orlando from 2007 to 2012 on Stan Van Gundy’s staff. Clifford is replacing Frank Vogel, who was let go after two seasons.

— A basketball player who just finished his rookie season with the Atlanta Hawks has been arrested on a drunken driving charge in Oregon. Police in Eugene say 22-year-old Tyler Dorsey was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, driving without lights and having an open alcoholic beverage container and was released after posting $590 bail.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-

FLORIDA-HUDSON

Florida’s leading scorer Hudson returning for senior season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida guard Jalen Hudson, the team’s leading scorer last season, will return to school for his senior year.

Hudson declared for the NBA draft in late March, but didn’t hire an agent and left open the possibility of staying in school. Hudson wasn’t invited to the NBA Combine and was told he wouldn’t get drafted.

The 6-foot-6 Hudson averaged 15.5 points in his first season playing for the Gators. He transferred to Florida in 2016 after two years at Virginia Tech, where he averaged 7.7 points.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Cardinals get Reyes back

UNDATED (AP) — Alex Reyes is set to return to Cardinals for the first time since his brief-but-stellar rookie season in 2016. The hyped right-handed prospect missed all of last season following Tommy John surgery and he’ll come off the DL to make his season debut against NL Central-leading Milwaukee.

Reyes struck out 44 in 23 innings during his minor league rehab assignment, including nine straight batters during his final start with Triple-A Memphis — a first in the 116-year history of the Pacific Coast League.

Brewers right-hander Junior Guerra will make his 10th start of the season and second against the Cardinals.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Rays right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (ee-VAHL’-dee) is set for his first major league start since 2016 in a game against Oakland. Eovaldi had one of baseball’s hardest fastballs before needing a second Tommy John surgery, which caused him to miss all of last season. He’s taking the roster spot of reliever Jamie Schultz, who struck out the side in the seventh inning on 14 pitches in his major league debut Tuesday. Schultz was sent back to Triple-A.

— Max Scherzer tries to become the first nine-game winner in the majors when Washington takes on Baltimore. Scherzer, who is 8-1, has won seven straight decisions, including when he gave up four runs in six innings to Miami last time out. Scherzer entered Tuesday leading the majors in strikeouts with 108 and 2.8 wins above replacement, according to Fangraphs.

— Shohei Ohtani (SHOH’-hay oh-TAH’-nee) will return to the mound for the Angels in a game at Detroit. The two-way Japanese sensation had his usual turn Sunday skipped as Los Angeles tries to manage his workload. Ohtani threw 110 pitches against Tampa Bay in his previous start — his most in America so far — and has a 2.25 ERA in three May starts.

— Jason Vargas, and not Noah Syndergaard, will start for the Mets in the finale of a series at Atlanta. Syndergaard was placed on the 10-day DL on Tuesday with a sore right index finger, though the Mets are hopeful he will only miss one start. The team is also hoping for good news on Steven Matz, another starter who left Tuesday’s game with discomfort in the middle finger of his left hand.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Djokovic reaches third round

PARIS (AP) — Former French Open champion Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) has posted another straight-set win to reach the third round of the clay-court tournament.

Facing Spanish qualifier Jaume Munar, the Serb delivered a solid display to prevail 7-6, 6-4, 6-4 and move into the third round for the 13th time.

Djokovic, who underwent right elbow surgery earlier this year, is the 20th-seeded player in Paris, his lowest Grand Slam seeding since the 2006 U.S. Open.

Among other results Wednesday:

— Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is through to the third round, making light work of 91st-ranked Lara Arruabarrena of Spain in a 6-0, 6-4 win. The eighth-seeded Kvitova lost in the second round last year when she was coming back to the tour after a knife attack in her home in 2016 that left her needing surgery on her left hand, her playing hand.

— In the last match of the women’s first round, top-ranked Simona Halep put aside a terrible start and came back to claim 12 of the last 14 games, beating 83rd-ranked Alison Riske of the United States 2-6, 6-1, 6-1 to reach the second round of the French Open. Halep, the runner-up at Roland Garros in 2014 and a year ago, played poorly in the first set, with only four winners and 16 unforced errors. But she had 16 winners and 12 unforced errors the rest of the way, while Riske made more and more mistakes.