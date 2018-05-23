AP SPORTS: NHL GAME 7 TONIGHT, CELTICS TRYING TO TAKE BACK SERIES, AND SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL WINS THE RATINGS WAR AGAIN

on 05/23/2018 |

NHL Game 7 in Tampa…NBA Game 5 in Boston…’Sunday Night Football’ sets TV ratings record

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Washington Capitals visit Tampa tonight for Game 7 of the NHL Eastern Conference finals. The winner gets a berth in the Stanley Cup finals opposite the Vegas Golden Knights, who will try for hockey’s biggest prize in their inaugural season.

BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics will be back on their home court tonight, where they won the first two games of the NBA Eastern Conference finals before dropping two games in Cleveland. Boston is 9-0 at home this postseason. The Celtics will try to keep that streak going against a rejuvenated Cleveland team led by LeBron James, who has scored 40 points or more in six games this postseason.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Red Sox lefty David Price pitches against his original team and buddy Chris Archer when Boston visits Tampa Bay tonight. Price is coming off a complete-game victory over Baltimore. He might get a chance to face prized Rays prospect Willy Adames, who homered in his major league debut last night. The 22-year-old shortstop was acquired from Detroit in a three-team trade that sent Price from the Rays to the Tigers in 2014.

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros ace Justin Verlander faces San Francisco this afternoon in Houston. Verlander lowered his ERA to a big league-best 1.05 by tossing a five-hitter against the Angels last time out, his eighth career shutout and first since 2015 with Detroit. Jeff Samardzija (suh-MAHR’-juh) is up for the Giants.

NEW YORK (AP) — For a record seventh consecutive year, NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” has topped the season’s television ratings, as measured by Nielsen. That edges the six straight years for Fox’s “American Idol,” from the 2005-06 season through 2010-11. The football games averaged 18.2 million TV viewers in 2017, a 29 percent margin over the runner-up, “Thursday Night Football” on CBS.