AP SPORTS SUNDAY FEBRUARY 18, 2018

02/18/2018

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — PJ Washington scored 16 points, Kevin Knox added 13, and Kentucky beat Alabama 81-71 to end a four-game slide. Quade Green scored 12 points, Jarred Vanderbilt scored a career-high 11 off the bench with nine rebounds, and Nick Richards added 10 points for the Wildcats (18-9, 7-7 Southeastern Conference).

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jeff Roberson scored 26 points and Riley LaChance added 21 as Vanderbilt rallied to its fifth straight home win with a 71-68 victory over Florida. LaChance’s layup gave Vanderbilt a 69-68 lead with 1:53 left as the Commodores rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit. Joe Toye nailed two foul shots to finish the scoring with 11 seconds remaining. He finished with 13 points.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tremont Waters made a shot in the lane with 19 seconds remaining to give LSU a 64-63 Southeastern Conference victory against Missouri. Waters pulled LSU within one point on a short jumper with 1:08 left. LSU got a stop when Aaron Epps rebounded a missed jumper by Jontay Porter with 40 seconds remaining. Waters then made his game-winning shot.

Peyton Manning to lead field to green flag at Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Peyton Manning is leading one more drive on a big stage.

The two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback will serve as honorary pace car driver for the 60th running of the Daytona 500. Manning will be behind the wheel of the Toyota pace car and lead the 40-car field to the green flag to start “The Great American Race” on Sunday.

Manning joins a list of Daytona 500 celebrities that includes Academy Award winner Charlize Theron (honorary starter), retired NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. (grand marshal), country-music group Rascal Flatts (infield concert) and Navy Band Southeast (national anthem).

Other notable honorary pace car drivers for the Daytona 500 in recent years: Jay Leno (2006), Cal Ripken Jr. (2007), Tom Cruise (2009), Brad Paisley (2011) and John Cena (2016).

Manning retired from the NFL following the 2015 season, which he capped by leading the Denver Broncos to a Super Bowl victory over the Carolina Panthers. Manning also led the Indianapolis Colts to the 2006 championship during his 18-year career.

