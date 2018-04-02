AP SPORTS – SUPER BOWL AND WILDCATS

on 02/04/2018 |

Florida State holds off Louisville 80-76

By GARY B. GRAVES, AP Sports Writer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Terance Mann couldn’t mope over two missed free throws that could have sealed the victory for Florida State. There was still work to do on the other end to make sure Louisville didn’t take advantage.

The junior guard quickly redeemed himself by delivering a timely block of VJ King’s shot with 6 seconds remaining, Braian Angola grabbed the rebound and fed to M.J. Walker for a dunk with 1 second left that clinched the Seminoles’ 80-76 win on Saturday.

In just 11 seconds, Mann went from feeling stress to elation after a hard-fought win that helped FSU (17-6, 6-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) avenge last month’s loss to Louisville that broke a 28-game home winning streak.

UP NEXT

Florida State hosts No. 2 and first-place Virginia on Wednesday, seeking its fourth win this season over a ranked foe.

Louisville hosts Syracuse on Monday night, seeking its fourth straight series victory over the Orange.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Mizzou beats Kentucky for 1st time, stops No. 21 ‘Cats 69-60

By JOE WALLJASPER, Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri has shown upward mobility under first-year coach Cuonzo Martin, and the latest sign came Saturday — the Tigers’ first victory over Kentucky.

Behind 16 points each from Jordan Barnett and Kassius Robertson, the Tigers finally cleared that Big Blue hurdle with a 69-60 victory against the No. 21 Wildcats.

Missouri (15-8, 5-5 Southeastern Conference) had been 0-10 vs. Kentucky (17-6, 6-4) since the teams first played in 1960.

Kentucky won at least a share of the SEC regular-season basketball title the last three years, while Missouri finished last each time.

The Wildcats had erased double-digit deficits the last two games in victories over West Virginia and Vanderbilt, but their poor shooting against Missouri’s stingy defense ensured there would be no rally this time.

The Wildcats cut the lead 33-32 on Jalen Knox’s layup with 16:14 remaining. Then Missouri went on an 8-0 run, started with a 3-pointer and transition layup by Porter and finished with Barnett’s 3-pointer. The Tigers maintained the lead the rest of the way.

“Give Missouri credit,” Calipari said. “They did a great job and fought. I thought we had our chances at the start of the second half, and then we come down and do freshmen stuff.”

UP NEXT

Kentucky: Hosts 18th-ranked Tennessee on Tuesday.

Missouri: Visits Mississippi on Tuesday.

Watching Sunday’s Super Bowl online gets easier this year

By ANICK JESDANUN, AP Technology Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — It’ll be much easier to watch the Super Bowl online for free this year.

NBC won’t require proof of a cable or satellite TV subscription, meaning that anyone in the U.S. can watch the game online. Plus, you’ll be able to watch the game on a phone even if you aren’t a Verizon customer, as was a requirement before.

Here’s your online guide to the matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots in Minneapolis. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC.

___

THE BIG GAME

The best experience will be on a big screen TV. If you don’t have a cable subscription or a good signal with an antenna, you can fire up the NBC Sports app on a number of streaming TV devices, including Apple TV, Roku and Amazon’s Fire TV.

Normally, TV networks require viewers to sign in with a cable or satellite subscription. That’s being waived starting with the pre-game coverage at noon ET. The free viewing will conclude with a postgame episode of “This Is Us,” expected to run until about 11 p.m.

On personal computers, the same coverage will be available through NBCSports.com and NBC.com, again without any sign-in requirements.

In the past, you had to be a Verizon customer to watch on a phone. A new rights deal means that customers of Verizon’s rivals will be able to watch, too. On Apple and Android mobile devices, you can turn to apps from the NFL and Yahoo Sports (Verizon now owns the latter). You won’t be able to watch on a phone with the NBC app, but you can use it on a tablet. The NFL and Yahoo streams will include pre- and postgame coverage, but not “This Is Us.”

___

BEYOND NBC

Although NBC has the television rights this year, other outlets are planning features around the Super Bowl.

Without rights to video, ESPN is planning to showcase “the best photos throughout the game” on its website and app. The sports network will also feature analyses of big plays and controversial calls.

The NFL also plans Super Bowl podcasts leading up to the game, along with a special edition of its daily Twitter show, #NFLBlitz, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.