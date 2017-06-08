AP SPORTS – TITANS SETTING GOAL FOR BEST LINEMEN, INDIANAPOLIS COLDS DRAFT WHAT THEY SAY IS A PERFECT FIT

on 08/06/2017 |

CINCINNATI (AP) — Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer and Lance Lynn got past Joey Votto’s first-inning home run to win his fourth straight start as the St. Louis Cardinals eased past the Cincinnati Reds 4-1 Saturday night. The win was the Cardinals’ first in six games at Cincinnati this season.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans finally stabilized their offensive line last season. Now they are looking to improve even more behind Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan, veteran center Ben Jones and second-year right tackle Jack Conklin. They are setting their goals high to be the NFL’s best line protecting Marcus Mariota even better than they did in 2016.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle knows all about Warren Central football. It was here, in a home nearby, where the future pro developed his love of football. So even before taking the field Saturday night at the high school stadium where he could have been lining up for one of the state’s elite powerhouses, Doyle couldn’t wait for his first glimpse of football life underneath those school lights.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Johnathan Hankins looks like a perfect fit with the Indianapolis Colts. He’s big enough to stuff the run, versatile enough to play multiple positions along the defensive line and quick enough to harass quarterbacks. He’s young enough to be a cornerstone for the future and is just brash enough to give this defense some much-needed swagger.