Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

AP SPORTS – TITANS SETTING GOAL FOR BEST LINEMEN, INDIANAPOLIS COLDS DRAFT WHAT THEY SAY IS A PERFECT FIT

on 08/06/2017 |

CINCINNATI (AP) — Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer and Lance Lynn got past Joey Votto’s first-inning home run to win his fourth straight start as the St. Louis Cardinals eased past the Cincinnati Reds 4-1 Saturday night. The win was the Cardinals’ first in six games at Cincinnati this season.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans finally stabilized their offensive line last season. Now they are looking to improve even more behind Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan, veteran center Ben Jones and second-year right tackle Jack Conklin. They are setting their goals high to be the NFL’s best line protecting Marcus Mariota even better than they did in 2016.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle knows all about Warren Central football. It was here, in a home nearby, where the future pro developed his love of football. So even before taking the field Saturday night at the high school stadium where he could have been lining up for one of the state’s elite powerhouses, Doyle couldn’t wait for his first glimpse of football life underneath those school lights.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Johnathan Hankins looks like a perfect fit with the Indianapolis Colts. He’s big enough to stuff the run, versatile enough to play multiple positions along the defensive line and quick enough to harass quarterbacks. He’s young enough to be a cornerstone for the future and is just brash enough to give this defense some much-needed swagger.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “AP SPORTS – TITANS SETTING GOAL FOR BEST LINEMEN, INDIANAPOLIS COLDS DRAFT WHAT THEY SAY IS A PERFECT FIT”

Please Leave a Reply

Beech Bend Park

DollyWood


Person of the Day

Shirley Ellis
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
78°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Sunday 08/06 30%
High 82° / Low 70°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Monday 08/07 90%
High 80° / Low 64°
Thunderstorm
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 08/08 0%
High 82° / Low 61°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.