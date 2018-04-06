AP SPORTS: WARRIORS GO UP 2-0, BREWERS STRUGGLE WITH WHITE SOX, MAJOR LEAGUE HEADLINES, INDY PACE CAR CRASHES DURING RACE

on 06/04/2018 |

NBA-FINALS

Warriors dominate final period, take 2-0 lead

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are two wins away from their second straight NBA championship and third in four years.

Curry set an NBA Finals record by nailing nine 3-pointers while scoring 33 points to lead the Warriors’ 122-103 win over the Cavaliers. Cleveland was within 90-80 lead until Curry hit five treys while the Warriors outscored the Cavs 32-23 in the final period.

Kevin Durant had 26 points on 10 of 14 shooting. He also contributed 10 rebounds and seven assists, while handling a load of the defensive assignment against LeBron James.

Klay Thompson delivered 20 points after being questionable for the game because of a sprained ankle suffered during the series opener.

James followed his 51-point performance by coming within one rebound of a triple-double, finishing with 29 points and 13 assists.

Kevin Love had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who host Game 3 on Wednesday.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Brewers fall to Chisox again

UNDATED (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers began the weekend with a four-game lead in the NL Central and a chance to move further ahead during a three-game series with the struggling Chicago White Sox. Instead, they dropped two of three on the Southside to allow the Cubs to pull within two games of the division lead.

Daniel Palka and Adam Engel hit back-to-back homers in a three-run sixth that pushed the Pale Hose to a 6-1 downing of Milwaukee. Engel and Jose Abreu (ah-BRAY’-oo) each had RBI doubles in a two-run eighth that put Chicago in control.

Dylan Covey combined with four relievers on a six-hitter as the White Sox beat the Brewers for the 14th time in their 18 meetings.

Meanwhile, the Cubs completed a four-game sweep of the Mets as Jon Lester carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning of a 2-0 shutout in New York. Lester gave up just two hits and three walks with seven strikeouts over seven innings, but the game was scoreless until Javier Baez stole home on a pickoff play at first base.

The Mets managed just 20 hits and six runs over 41 innings during the series. They have dropped nine of 11 and are 13 games under .500 since an 11-1 start.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Pinch-hitter Charlie Culberson supplied a walk-off homer for the second time in seven days to give the Braves a 4-2 win over the Nationals. Culberson’s two-run blast in the bottom of the ninth allowed Atlanta to take three of four from Washington and expand its lead in the NL East to 1 ½ games over the Nats. Shortstop Dansby Swanson committed a throwing error that was followed by Trea Turner’s two-run homer, but Swanson later tied the game with a solo blast.

— Michael Wacha (WAH’-kah) came within three outs of a no-hitter and the Cardinals pulled within 3 ½ games of the NL Central lead by blanking the Pirates, 5-0. Wacha was lifted after pinch-hitter Colin Moran led off the ninth with a single. Marcell Ozuna (oh-ZOO’-nuh) hit a grand slam on the eighth pitch of the game from Nick Kingham.

— The Diamondbacks completed a three-game sweep of the Marlins as Matt Koch scattered three hits over seven shutout innings of a 6-1 stifling of the Marlins. David Peralta homered for the third consecutive game and Daniel Descalso collected two RBIs to help Arizona complete a 5-1 road trip that followed a 2-15 stretch. The DBacks also handed Miami its sixth straight loss and moved 1 ½ games ahead of the slumping Rockies in the NL West.

— Colorado blew a 6-1 lead and dropped its fourth in a row by allowing three runs in the ninth inning of a 10-7 setback against the Dodgers. Max Muncy homered twice and Yasmani Grandal (yahs-MAH’-nee grahn-DAHL’) went deep in the ninth as Los Angeles completed a three-game sweep of the Rockies. Ian Desmond homered and drove in three runs for the Rockies, who lost catcher Chris Iannetta (eye-uh-NEH’-tuh) with an undisclosed injury in the top of the ninth.

— Dereck Rodriguez won his first major league start and Andrew McCutchen smacked a three-run homer in the Giants’ fourth straight win, 6-1 against the Phillies. Rodriguez served up a homer by Philadelphia pitcher Jake Arrieta but allowed just four other hits in six innings to help San Francisco sremain tied for third with the Dodgers in the NL West, 2 ½ games behind Arizona. Arrieta was reached for five runs and eight hits over six innings as the Phils slipped three games off the NL East lead.

— Hunter Renfroe’s pinch-hit, go-ahead grand slam in the fifth inning lifted Tyson Ross and the Padres to a 6-3 victory against the Reds. Ross gave up two runs and seven hits in five innings to improve to 3-0 with one no-decision in his last four starts.

— Mitch Moreland was 3-for-4 with a two-run homer as the Red Sox ripped the Astros, 9-3 to move one game ahead of the Yankees for first place in the AL East. Brock Holt laced a two-run triple and had three RBIs to back Rick Porcello, who is 8-2 after giving up two earned runs and five hits over 6 1/3 innings. Andrew Benintendi homered for the second straight day, helping the Bosox drop Houston one game behind the first-place Seattle Mariners.

— The Mariners were 2-1 winners over the Rays behind Felix Hernandez, who pitched five-hit ball over eight innings. Denard Span and Dee Gordon supplied RBI singles and Edwin Diaz worked the ninth for his major league-leading 21st save. Seattle completed the three-game sweep despite a great start by Rays lefty Blake Snell, who tied an AL record for a starting pitcher by striking out his first seven batters.

— Eddie Rosario’s third homer of the game was a game-winning, two-run shot in the bottom of the ninth to give the Twins a 7-5 victory and their third straight win over the Indians. Brian Dozier also homered for Minnesota, which kept Cleveland’s lead in the AL Central at 2 ½ games over the Tigers. Edwin Encarnacion homered twice for Cleveland, which tied it on Michael Brantley’s solo shot off Addison Reed in the eighth.

— Detroit was an 8-4 loser against the Blue Jays as Justin Smoak launched a two-run blast to break a scoreless tie in the sixth. Randal Grichuk (GRIH’-chuhk) also hit a two-run homer and had three RBIs to help Toronto halt a five-game losing skid. Aaron Sanchez limited the Tigers to a run and two hits with seven strikeouts over six innings.

— Tyler Skaggs pitched six scoreless innings of four-hit ball and Justin Upton homered in the Angels’ 3-1 victory over the Rangers. Luis Valbuena had an early two-run double as Los Angeles took the rubber match of the three-game set despite just four hits. Nomar Mazara homered in the eighth inning and Shin-Soo Choo had two doubles while reaching base in his 20th consecutive game for the last-place Rangers.

— Matt Olson capped his productive series by slamming a three-run homer in the eighth inning of the Athletics’ 5-1 verdict over the Royals. Olson went 5 for 11 with three home runs, eight RBIs and five runs scored this weekend. Kansas City outfielder Jon Jay ended his home run drought that lasted 500 plate appearances, the longest active drought in the majors for a non-pitcher.

— The Yankees and Orioles were rained out for the second time in their four-game series at Baltimore, creating a split-doubleheader on Aug. 25.

TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN

Djokovic back in French quarters

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) has matched Roger Federer’s mark of reaching nine consecutive quarterfinals at the French Open by beating No. 30 seed Fernando Verdasco 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Djokovic will make his 12th career trip to the round of eight in Paris, a record for the 50-year professional era. Djokovic advanced to his 40th Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Rafael Nadal can pull even with a 12th French Open quarterfinal, too, by winning on Monday.

Dominic Thiem (teem) has advanced to the quarterfinals for the third straight year by downing Kei Nishikori in four sets. No. 2 Alexander Zverev also won to advance to a Grand Slam quarterfinal for the first time, but eighth seed David Goffin was upset by a 72nd-ranked Italian, Marco Cecchinato (cheh-kih-NAH’-toh), who had never won a Grand Slam match before last week.

Americans Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens have reached the women’s quarters. No. 14 Daria Kasatkina was up a set when her fourth-round match against No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki was suspended by darkness.

Venus and Serena Williams were knocked out in doubles by the third-seeded pairing of Andreja Klepac and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez 6-4, 6-7, 6-0. Serena Williams has a fourth-round match against Maria Sharapova on Monday.

NASCAR-POCONO

Truex wins at Pocono

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. pulled away off a restart with seven laps remaining to take Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway.

Truex led 31 laps overall and the final 20 to celebrate at the same track where he won his first race for Furniture Row Racing in 2015. The victory follows two straight runner-up finishes.

Kyle Larson was second, followed by Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski. Pole-sitter Ryan Blaney was sixth.

PACE CAR CRASH

Detroit race delayed after GM executive crashes pace car

DETROIT (AP) — The start of an IndyCar race in Detroit was delayed by 30 minutes when a General Motors executive who was driving the pace car crashed into a wall.

No one was seriously injured in the crash Sunday afternoon.

Mark Reuss was driving the Corvette during a pace lap shortly before the race’s scheduled start time when it spun and crashed. Mark Sandy, a manager with IndyCar, was a passenger.

The Detroit News reports that Reuss, a product development chief for Detroit-based GM, got out of the car to assess the damage. Team Chevy blamed the weather and track conditions.

Ryan Hunter-Reay went on to win his first IndyCar victory since 2015 at Belle Isle on Sunday. He described the delay as “no big deal.”

PGA-MEMORIAL

DeChambeau wins Memorial in playoff

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau recovered in time to win the Memorial in a three-way playoff with Byeong Hun An and Kyle Stanley.

DeChambeau created the need for a playoff with a three-putt for bogey on 18 to cap a 1-under 71. He missed the green on 18 during the first extra hole, but he sank a 12-foot birdie on the second to edge out An and capture his second PGA Tour title.

Stanley was eliminated with a bogey on the first playoff hole.

Tiger Woods shot a 72 to end up in a tie for 23rd.

LPGA-US WOMEN’S OPEN

Jutanugarn celebrates after wasting huge lead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Ariya Jutanugarn coughed up a seven-stroke lead before capturing the U.S. Women’s Open on the fourth hole of a playoff at Shoal Creek.

The 22-year-old from Thailand made a clutch bunker shot to within a foot of the hole to save par, beating South Korea’s Hyo-Joo Kim. Jutanugarn capped her final-round 73 with consecutive bogeys before beating Kim, who fired a 67.

NFL-PACKERS-MATTHEWS

Packers’ Matthews needs nasal surgery

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews says he needs surgery on his nose after getting hit in the face with a line drive during a charity softball game on Saturday.

Matthews was pitching when offensive lineman Lucas Patrick hit the ball directly into Matthews’ face, knocking him to the ground. The Green Bay Press Gazette reports that Matthews got up, covered his face with his glove, then walked to the dugout. He did not return to the game.