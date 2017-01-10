on 10/01/2017 |

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox are American League East champs for the second straight year after winning a preview of their division series.

Mookie Betts and Drew Pomeranz led the Bosox to a division-clinching, 6-3 victory over the Houston Astros. Betts was 2-for-3 with a solo homer and three runs scored to back Pomeranz, who carried a two-hit shutout into the seventh and improved to 17-6. Pomeranz was reached for one run and three hits over six-plus innings to help the Red Sox win for the second time in six games.

Mitch Moreland’s two-run double put Boston ahead 5-0 in the fifth inning.

David Price made a relief appearance for the second straight day as he prepared for that postseason role. Price struck out two in a scoreless inning of work.

Brian McCann homered for the Astros, who will host the first two games of their division series with the Red Sox beginning Thursday.

This marks the first time the Red Sox have finished first in consecutive regular seasons since 1915 and ’16.

Houston’s loss allowed the Indians to wrap up home-field advantage throughout the AL playoffs.

Meanwhile, there’s some celebrating in Denver following the Brewers’ 7-6 loss to the Cardinals in St. Louis. The result allowed the Rockies to clinch the second NL wild-card berth before taking the field against the Dodgers.

Milwaukee led 6-4 in the eighth until Stephen Piscotty laced a two-run single and scored on Harrison Bader’s single.

The Brewers fell apart after Domingo Santana’s two-run homer gave them a 6-0 lead in the top of the third.

The Rockies are in the playoffs for the first time since 2009 and will face the Diamondbacks in Wednesday’s NL wild-card game.

However, Colorado absorbed a 5-3 loss to the Dodgers that allowed Los Angeles to wrap up home-field advantage throughout the postseason. Yasiel Puig (YA’-see-ul pweeg) was 2-for-2 with a homer, a walk and four runs in the Dodgers’ 103rd win, the most since the franchise moved from Brooklyn.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— Max Scherzer experienced a right hamstring cramp and had to leave in the fourth inning of the Nationals’ 4-1 loss to the Pirates. Washington carried a 1-0 lead into the ninth before Sean Rodriguez poked an RBI single and scored on Max Moroff’s bases-loaded triple.

— The Cubs won for the 15th time in 18 games as Kyle Schwarber smacked his 30th homer and drove in four runs to lead a 9-0 rout of the Reds. Jon Lester allowed four hits and struck out seven over five innings, and backup catcher Rene Rivera delivered a two-run single and a solo homer.

— The Indians wasted Corey Kluber’s strong performance by collecting just three hits in a 2-1 loss to the White Sox. Kevan Smith drove in both Chicago runs, including a tiebreaking, RBI double in the sixth.

— Aaron Judge slammed his 52nd home run and CC Sabathia (sah-BATH’-ee-uh) improved to 14-5 as the Yankees nipped the Blue Jays, 2-1. Sabathia held Toronto to four hits and no walks over 5 2/3s.

— Jeimer Candelario singled home the tiebreaking run and scored the eventual game-winner in the Tigers’ 3-2 decision over the Twins. Buck Farmer held Minnesota to a run and five hits in five innings to put up the win.

— Jorge Bonifacio unloaded a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the sixth inning to send the Royals past the Diamondbacks, 4-3. Jakob Junis ends up 9-3 in his rookie season after yielding two runs and five hits over six innings.

— Making the final start of his career, an emotional Matt Cain walked off the mound with arms raised after tossing five shutout innings to lead the Giants to a 3-2 win over the Padres. Cain allowed just two hits and left with a 1-0 lead, fighting off tears amid a standing ovation in recognition of his 13-year major league career.

— Mitch Haniger finished with five hits and Kyle Seager launched a three-run homer in a five-run eighth that rallied the Mariners past the Angels, 6-4.

— Brad Miller smacked a three-run homer and Chris Archer tossed five shutout innings as the Rays downed the Orioles, 4-3.

— Joey Gallo belted his 40th and 41st home runs and had three RBIs to highlight the Rangers’ 8-4 win over the A’s.

— Derek Dietrich launched a three-run homer and Odrisamer Despaigne gave up two runs over seven innings as the Marlins stormed through the Braves, 10-2.

— The Mets pulled out a 7-4 win over the Phillies on Asdrubal (as-DROO’-bul) Cabrera’s three-run homer in the 11th inning.

T25 FOOTBALL-SCHEDULE

LSU stunned by Troy

UNDATED (AP) — The biggest upset of Saturday’s top-25 college football schedule occurred in Baton Rouge.

No. 25 LSU entered as a three-touchdown favorite before Troy’s defense forced four turnovers in a 24-21 stunner against the Tigers. The Trojans blew most of a 24-7 lead before Blace Brown intercepted Danny Etling’s pass on the Troy 42 with 11 seconds to go.

Jordan Chunn ran for 191 yards and a touchdown to help Troy end LSU’s 49-game home winning streak against non-league opponents.

In other top-25 games:

— Jalen Hurts threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score as top-ranked Alabama produced the highest-scoring performance of the Nick Saban era, a 66-3 dismantling of Mississippi. The Crimson Tide have won their last two games by a combined 125-3. Ole Miss had piled up 109 points while winning two of its last three meetings with ‘Bama.

— Clemson’s Kelly Bryant ran for 94 yards and hit Tavien Feaster for a 60-yard TD in a 31-10 win at No. 12 Virginia Tech. Feaster and C.J. Fuller also scored on 1-yard runs for the second-ranked Tigers, and Dorian O’Daniel returned an interception 22 yards for a TD. Clemson has won 12 straight since last season and has beaten three teams ranked 17th or better this season.

— DaeSean Hamilton caught nine passes for 122 yards with three touchdowns as fourth-ranked Penn State ripped Indiana, 45-14. Hamilton caught his first two touchdowns from quarterback Trace McSorley and a third from running back Saquon Barkley while becoming the Nittany Lions’ all-time leader in receptions. Barkley returned the game’s opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown and finished with 221 yards to pad his Heisman Trophy resume.

— No. 6 Washington administered a 42-7 pounding of Oregon State as Jake Browning completed 26 of 34 passes for 293 yards and three scores. Myles Gaskin ran for 113 yards and a score for the Huskies, who broke it open with a 21-point third quarter. The Huskies finished with 509 yards and held the Beavers to 184 yards and eight first downs.

— Jake Fromm threw a touchdown pass and ran for two scores as seventh-ranked Georgia crushed Tennessee 41-0 to improve to 5-0 for the first time in five years. Nick Chubb added 109 yards rushing for Georgia, which carried a 24-0 lead into halftime. Vols quarterback Quinten Dormady was just 5 of 16 for 64 yards with two interceptions before Jarrett Guarantano replaced him late in the third quarter.

— Jonathan Taylor ran for two touchdowns and Garrett Dooley recorded three of Wisconsin’s eight sacks as the 10th-ranked Badgers held off Northwestern, 33-24. Alex Hornibrook shook off a pair of first-half interceptions and threw for 197 yards and a TD to help the 4-0 Badgers win their Big Ten opener. The Wildcats scored two touchdowns in a 2:53 span of the fourth quarter to get within seven points before Clayton Thorson was sacked in the end zone for a safety to clinch the outcome.

— J.T. Barrett threw for three touchdowns and became Ohio State’s career passing yardage leader while the 11th-ranked Buckeyes were clobbering Rutgers, 56-0. Mike Weber ran for a career-high three touchdowns for the Buckeyes, who have outscored the Scarlet Knights 114-0 in their last two meetings.

— Jarrett Stidham passed for 264 yards and two touchdowns, and Kerryon Johnson ran for three scores to lead No. 13 Auburn to a 49-10 pounding of No. 24 Mississippi State. Johnson gained 116 yards, including an early 59-yarder, in a strong follow-up to his five-touchdown performance last weekend.

— No. 15 Oklahoma State avoided an upset when quarterback Mason Rudolph ran 16 yards for the go-ahead touchdown in the final two minutes to give the Cowboys a 41-34 win at Texas Tech. Rudolph’s second rushing score came after his three TD tosses.

— Lamar Jackson needed a little more than one half to produce 249 passing yards with three touchdowns in Louisville’s 55-10 laugher against Murray State. Jackson also ran seven times for 100 yards and a TD for the 17th-ranked Cardinals.

— South Florida extended its school-record winning streak to 10 as Quinton Flowers threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead the 18th-ranked Bulls to a 61-31 throttling of East Carolina. D’Ernest Johnson rushed for 111 yards and two TDs, Marquez Valdes-Scantling scored on a 75-yard end-around and Auggie Sanchez brought back an interception 43 yards for another touchdown.

— Juwan Washington and Tariq Thompson provided the highlight-reel plays as No. 19 San Diego State picked up a 34-28 win over Northern Illinois to continue its best start since 1975. Washington brought back the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown and Thompson had two interceptions, including an 83-yard scoring run for the 5-0 Aztecs.

— No. 21 Florida was a 38-24 winner over Vanderbilt as Lamical Perine scored three touchdowns and Malik Davis added two. Davis had 124 yards on 17 carries for the Gators, who lost quarterback Luke Del Rio for the season when he broke his left collarbone in the first half.

— Notre Dame claimed its 900th victory as Brandon Wimbush threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to send the 22nd-rated Fighting Irish to a 52-17 thumping of Miami of Ohio. Josh Adams added touchdown runs of 72 and 59 yards in the first half before leaving the game with an injury to his left leg.

NFL-BEARS-TREVATHAN

Bears linebacker suspended for hit

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan has received a two-game suspension without pay for his frightening hit against Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams on Thursday.

Adams was taken off the field on a stretcher in the third quarter after getting hit in the head during a tackle by Trevathan. The game was delayed for about five minutes while medical personnel tended to Adams.

Trevathan has three days to appeal the punishment.

GOLF-PRESIDENTS CUP

Americans almost clinch Cup 1 day early

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — The United States is on the verge of another victory in the Presidents Cup.

The Americans are within one match of taking the event after going ahead 14 ½ to 3 ½. The 11-point margin is the largest ever going into 12 singles matches Sunday. They need just one more point Sunday to retain the Cup.

The U.S. almost wrapped things up on Saturday, but Anibarn Lahiri sank a pair of clutch birdies to give the International Team its only victory of the day. The team of Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth (speeth) won both of its matches, while Phil Mickelson set a tournament record with his 25th victory.

NBA-NEWS

Spurs star Leonard to miss preseason

UNDATED (AP) — San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard will miss the entire preseason because of a right thigh injury. The team says there is no timetable for his return.

Leonard averaged 25.5 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Spurs last season. He made the All-Star Game for the second time in his career and was voted first team All-NBA. He was also named first team All-Defense.

Also in the NBA:

— Cavaliers forward LeBron James remains sidelined with a sprained left ankle that is expected to keep him out of an upcoming scrimmage. James hasn’t practiced since Wednesday, when he rolled his ankle during the team’s second training-camp workout that day.

— Cleveland owner Dan Gilbert says he received “vile, disgusting” voicemails after LeBron James called President Donald Trump “a bum” on Twitter. The NBA’s most celebrated player criticized Trump for rescinding a White House invitation to Golden State’s Stephen (STEH’-fehn) Curry to honor the team’s NBA championship.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-KENTUCKY-VANDERBILT INJURY

Kentucky hoopster Vanderbilt out 3 months with foot injury

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky coach John Calipari says freshman forward Jarred Vanderbilt is expected to miss the next three months after injuring his left foot in practice.

A high school All-American sustained the injury during drill instruction on Friday. A release on Saturday says that he’ll likely have surgery that will sideline him until January.

OBIT-TILLER

Joe Tiller, Purdue’s winningest football coach, dies at 74

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Former Purdue football coach Joe Tiller has died at 74.

The Harness Funeral Home says the winningest football coach in Boilermakers history died at home of natural causes.

Tiller coached the Boilermakers from 1997 to 2008 and had a record of 87-62 record. He led the previously downtrodden program to 10 bowl games, including the 2001 Rose Bowl. He coached NFL quarterbacks Drew Brees, Kyle Orton and Curtis Painter.