AP: STATE BOARD OF ELECTIONS LAUNCHES REDESIGNED WEBSITE

on 10/13/2017 |

ELECTIONS BOARD-WEBSITE

State Board of Elections launches redesigned website

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The State Board of Elections in Kentucky has launched a redesigned and streamlined website, and its lead official describes the changes as mobile-friendly.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes says the redesigned elect.ky.gov allows users to find information and data in a quick and convenient format.

Grimes says that making sure people can easily reach the website on smartphones or tablets is important as Kentucky enters the midterm election cycle.

Grimes is chair of the State Board of Elections.

The new homepage includes links to frequently sought information such as registering online to vote, election calendars and election results. Voters, potential candidates and researchers visit the State Board of Elections website thousands of times per month.

The overhaul is the first in several years.