Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

AP: STATE BOARD OF ELECTIONS LAUNCHES REDESIGNED WEBSITE

on 10/13/2017 |

ELECTIONS BOARD-WEBSITE

State Board of Elections launches redesigned website
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The State Board of Elections in Kentucky has launched a redesigned and streamlined website, and its lead official describes the changes as mobile-friendly.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes says the redesigned elect.ky.gov allows users to find information and data in a quick and convenient format.

Grimes says that making sure people can easily reach the website on smartphones or tablets is important as Kentucky enters the midterm election cycle.

Grimes is chair of the State Board of Elections.

The new homepage includes links to frequently sought information such as registering online to vote, election calendars and election results. Voters, potential candidates and researchers visit the State Board of Elections website thousands of times per month.

The overhaul is the first in several years.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “AP: STATE BOARD OF ELECTIONS LAUNCHES REDESIGNED WEBSITE”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Jo Anna Harvey

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
70°
Clear
Clear
Friday 10/13 0%
High 71° / Low 55°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 10/14 10%
High 80° / Low 66°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Sunday 10/15 50%
High 74° / Low 44°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.