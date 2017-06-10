(AP): STATES TO HALT VEHICLE REGISTRATION RENEWAL FOR UNPAID TOLLS

on 10/06/2017 |

BRIDGE TOLLS-VEHICLE REGISTRATIONS

States to halt vehicle registration renewal for unpaid tolls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials say Kentucky plans to halt 16,000 drivers from renewing their vehicle registrations for repeatedly failing to pay Ohio River bridge tolls.

News outlets report that Kentucky and Indiana could withhold vehicle registrations for unpaid bridge tolls under laws passed in both states. The enforcement is expected to go into effect this month.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet innovative finance manager Megan McLain says drivers who are targeted have ignored four invoices and received a notice about the registration hold.

Tolls began Dec. 30 on three bridges connecting Louisville, Kentucky, and southern Indiana. McLain says more than $50 million of tolls have been collected since, and daily traffic was more than 80,000 vehicles in September.

RiverLink is the all-electronic toll network that uses cameras to capture drivers’ license plates and send bills.