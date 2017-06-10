Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

(AP): STATES TO HALT VEHICLE REGISTRATION RENEWAL FOR UNPAID TOLLS

on 10/06/2017 |

BRIDGE TOLLS-VEHICLE REGISTRATIONS

States to halt vehicle registration renewal for unpaid tolls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials say Kentucky plans to halt 16,000 drivers from renewing their vehicle registrations for repeatedly failing to pay Ohio River bridge tolls.

News outlets report that Kentucky and Indiana could withhold vehicle registrations for unpaid bridge tolls under laws passed in both states. The enforcement is expected to go into effect this month.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet innovative finance manager Megan McLain says drivers who are targeted have ignored four invoices and received a notice about the registration hold.

Tolls began Dec. 30 on three bridges connecting Louisville, Kentucky, and southern Indiana. McLain says more than $50 million of tolls have been collected since, and daily traffic was more than 80,000 vehicles in September.

RiverLink is the all-electronic toll network that uses cameras to capture drivers’ license plates and send bills.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “(AP): STATES TO HALT VEHICLE REGISTRATION RENEWAL FOR UNPAID TOLLS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

WILMA LANDRUM

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
56°
Mostly Cloudy
Clear
Friday 10/06 0%
High 84° / Low 63°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Saturday 10/07 40%
High 83° / Low 67°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Sunday 10/08 90%
High 77° / Low 68°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.