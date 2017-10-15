AP WEEKEND NEWS

on 10/15/2017 |

AP-KY–1st Right Now/823

Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

REPUBLICANS-BANNON’S CLASS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Bannon lays down markers for GOP incumbents

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon has declared war on the Republican establishment, and now he’s amassing his troops.

Bannon is promoting challengers to GOP incumbents and the party’s preferred candidates in next year’s midterm elections. It’s an insurgency that could imperil Republican majorities in the House and Senate.

The emerging Bannon class shares few ideological ties but has a common intent to upend Washington and knock out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the standard-bearer of the establishment.

CHILD HANDCUFFED

Judge rules Kentucky county liable for handcuffed children

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge says it was unreasonable for a Kentucky sheriff’s deputy to handcuff two unruly elementary school students and has ruled the county government is liable for the officer’s conduct.

The lawsuit was filed by the parents of the two children identified in court documents only by their initials. In 2014, both children were handcuffed by Kenton County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin Sumner. Video of one child showed he was handcuffed above his elbows and crying.

In both cases, the children were hitting and kicking school officials. But the judge noted both children weighed less than 57 pounds and said Sumner’s handcuffing was unconstitutional.

An attorney for Kenton County noted the ruling is not final. The judge must set a trial date to determine damages.

DAM REPAIR

Federal grant to pay for repairs of western Kentucky dam

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The federal government will spend $3 million to fix a nearly 180-year-old western Kentucky dam that affects the water supply for nearly 50,000 people.

Multiple media outlets report U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell announced the grant earlier this week.

The dam was first built in 1838 with rocks held in place by wood. The dam is deteriorating, and repair plans call for using more boulders and holding them in place with wood pilings driven into the riverbed.

The dam helps provide water for nearly 50,000 people. If the dam fails, the water level would sink so low some counties and large employers would no longer have water.

The grant was not possible without a 2016 federal law that transferred ownership of several dams along the Green River to local entities.

RENTERS EVICTED

Renters in Kentucky city almost always lose eviction cases

(Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A new report says renters in Kentucky’s second-largest city almost always lose when landlords try to evict them.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports a study by the Lexington Fair Housing Council examined all eviction cases in the city from 2005 to 2016. The report found of the 68,260 filings for evictions, tenants won just three cases. A judge sided with the landlord in 65 percent of the cases. Another 33 percent were dismissed before it got to court. The rest of the cases have no definitive judgment.

The report says city officials should explore ways to reduce evictions and streamline services for tenants. The city set up a homelessness task force five years ago that resulted in a new office to coordinate homeless services.

___

HEALTH OVERHAUL-KENTUCKY

Beshear joins lawsuit challenging Trump’s health care order

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Democratic attorney general says he will join 19 other states in a lawsuit to stop Republican President Donald Trump’s order to end a provision of the Affordable Care Act that lowered out-of-pocket medical costs for some consumers.

In a news release, Andy Beshear said his decision is “about making the federal government keep its promises.” He says that if Trump’s decision is left unchallenged, it could increase health care rates on some Kentucky families by 20 percent.

The Kentucky Department of Insurance says rates for individual health insurance plans sold on the federal exchange will not increase in 2018. That’s because when state officials approved the rates they assumed that cost-sharing reduction payments would end.

OFFICER SUSPENDED-PARKING LOT SHOOTING

Jail officer suspended after firing gun in store parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky jail officer has been suspended for firing a gun in a grocery store parking lot while confronting a shoplifting suspect.

News outlets report that Louisville Metro Corrections officer John Thomas is on unpaid administrative leave following the Wednesday afternoon shooting in Louisville.

Jail officials say Thomas was off-duty and not in uniform when he fired his weapon in a Kroger parking lot.

Metro Corrections spokesman Steve Durham says Thomas saw the suspect steal something inside the store. Durham says the suspect had gotten into a vehicle and was trying to “cause harm” when Thomas fired one shot. No one was hurt and the suspect got away.

Louisville police spokesman Dwight Mitchell says the department’s Public Integrity Unit is investigating the Thomas’ actions.