08/02/2017

Applications are available to study Mammoth Cave Watershed.

The Kentucky Division of Water (KDOW) is soliciting applications for $5,000 grants to be awarded in each of the state’s seven major river basins. The application process begins Aug. 1 and will run through Sept. 30.

The mini grants would fund local educational, outreach and organizational activities to build local capacity and improve water quality issues in the basins.

“The purpose of the mini-grants are to engage groups interested in improving their water, with the hope that something relatively small can be the start of something big,” said Chad Von Gruenigen, a water basin coordinator with KDOW.

Last year, seven $5,000 grants were awarded to entities in six of the seven major river basins in Kentucky by the KDOW. The grants funded projects that addressed water quality issues through local education, outreach activities, and improvements to organizations.

Applicants must provide a minimum of 40 percent in non-federal, local in-kind or cash matching funds. Applications will be reviewed by a funding recommendation panel and ranked per established criterion. Successful applicants will be notified by Nov. 30, 2017.