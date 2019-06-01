Logo


APPLICATIONS BEING TAKEN FOR CONSERVATION OFFICER POSITIONS

on 01/06/2019

Kentucky seeking conservation officers
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is seeking to fill dozens of conservation officer positions.
State officials say in a release that positions are available in 37 counties. The notice went out in December, but the deadline to send in an application for many of the jobs is Jan. 9.
Preferred applicants would be candidates with peace officer professional standards training and two years of law enforcement experience.
Selected applicants will undergo 12 weeks of training in the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Academy before being placed with a field-training officer for 16 weeks of hands-on training.
To apply, go online to personnel.ky.gov and click “Find a Job.” Applicants must be 21 years old and possess a valid driver’s license.

