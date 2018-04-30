on 04/30/2018 |

April 2008

April 3, 2008 – Park City Southern States is awarded the Award for #1 Feed Mill in the Nation – Gary Huddleston is the Manager.

Long Beards of the Barrens host the National Wild Turkey Federation 14th Annual banquet.

Jackie Gray retires from Square Deal Lumber Co. after 38 years.

T J Samson Celebrates Doctor’s Day.

Caverna was shut out by Warren Central on the Colonels’ Field 3-0. GHS Boys tennis defeats Bowling Green.

April 6, 2008 – A new season for BCHS Baseball starts with head Coach Scott Gillon and nine Seniors.

The Munfordville Tourism Committee will host the 7th Annual Munfordville City Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, May 3rd.

Area Volunteer fire departments meet with Barren Fiscal Court to request an increase in annual fees.

April 9, 2008 – Rolling Thunder Chapter 2 Kentucky participates in the “Great Teddy Bear Run” in Bowling Green. The event raises funds for Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center.

Barren County Constables have new office at 210 W. Main Street. The office is open mainly on donations.

“Get Ducks in a Row” opens in Glasgow – the first professional organizing business to serve the community. Tina Gentry is the proprietor.

April 13, 2008 – Evangelist Bro. David Fountain brings “The Great Awakening” Tent Crusade to Glasgow held in the old Flea Market on Gorby Road, south of Glasgow.

April 16, 2008 – Glasgow/Barren County celebrates “Week of the Young Child”.

Hiseville PTO will host a donkey basketball game to raise money for new playground equipment.

Wildflower Weekend at Mammoth Cave National Park is April 19-20.

SKUM – Southern Kentucky Unfinished Machines came together at the farm owned by the founder of the Club, Steve Williams near Lecta.

April 23, 2008 – “Cinderella” was performed at the Plaza under the direction of Todd Woodward. Tyler Lindsey and Haley Biggers portrayed the Prince and Cinderella.

Willis Reid and Gladys Pedigo Berry will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on May 11. (They will be celebrating their 80th this May 11th).

April 27, 2008 – Caverna Hospital Campus will become a Smoke Free campus effective June 5.