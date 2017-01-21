April LeaTriece Posze, 37, passed away Jan. 19, 2017 in Bowling Green.

The Edmonson County native was a food server at Cheddar’s in Bowling Green. She was a daughter of Joe Alan Cole of Brownsville, who survives, and the late Sharon Keown Cole.

Also surviving are two sons, Micah LaRue and Jewels LaRue both of Bowling Green; a daughter, Rayne LaRue of Bowling Green; a brother, Scott Cole (Brandy Burkeen) of Brownsville; stepmother, Mary Alice Minton Cole; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday at Gravil Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 12 PM Monday.