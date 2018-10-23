AQUATIC CENTER AND SPLASH PARK IN PLANS FOR GLASGOW

on 10/23/2018 |

The Master Plan for the City of Glasgow was the main topic, both in and out of open session at last night’s regular meeting. The city approved plans to begin the feasibility and design plan for reconstructing the property at American Legion Park and the Glasgow City Pool. The new facility would include a lazy river, slides, and more of a modern and appealing look that is forecast to at least triple the amount of use at the municipal facility. This area is targeted as the number one priority of the city’s master plan.

Another issue to be addressed by the master plan is the lack of parks near the downtown area. After a closed session, the city approved for Mayor Dick Doty to enter in contracts to acquire over 4 acres beside Dollar General on West Main Street moving west adjacent to the post office and continuing North to Front street and back east near the water company’s property that adjoins the BB&T property. These four parcels will be used for a splash park, according to Doty.